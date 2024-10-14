Zelensky will present the Ukraine Victory Plan to the Council. When exactly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will publicly present the Victory Plan. This will happen during the speech of the head of state in the Council this week.

Zelensky will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to the Council

Serhiy Leshchenko, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reported on this event in Telegram.

Leshchenko said that Zelensky's speech in the Rada will take place on October 16.

Obviously, now only one reason for this event is to publicly present the victory plan.

In turn, this information was confirmed by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Ukraine's victory plan: what is known

For the first time, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the victory plan only a few months ago.

The full content of the document has not yet been disclosed publicly, but the head of state talked about its individual points without details. In particular, the victory plan talks about strong military support for Ukraine, free use of military aid for the Armed Forces, economic support and more.

At the same time, the plan also mentions the operation of Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk region, during which it was possible to achieve success both in controlling the enemy's territories and in replenishing the exchange fund.

On October 10, in London, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, and presented him with the details of the Victory Plan.

The head of state thanked for the constant defense support from Great Britain, in particular long-range weapons. He also emphasized the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russian territory.

Zelensky also presented the Ukraine Victory Plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. Earlier, the President of Ukraine provided a detailed Victory Plan to US President Joe Biden.