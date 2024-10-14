Zelensky will present the Ukraine Victory Plan to the Council. When exactly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will publicly present the Victory Plan. This will happen during the speech of the head of state in the Council this week.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky will publicly present Ukraine's Victory Plan during his speech in the Council on October 16.
- The Victory Plan aims to serve as a bridge towards achieving peace in Ukraine with the active support of international partners.
- The plan includes strong military support, free use of military aid, economic assistance, and strategic military operations in regions like Kursk.
- Details of the Victory Plan have been shared with key international partners such as Great Britain, Germany, France, and the United States.
- President Zelensky expressed optimism that the Victory Plan, with resolute support from partners, will lead to the peace everyone desires.
Zelensky will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to the Council
Serhiy Leshchenko, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reported on this event in Telegram.
Leshchenko said that Zelensky's speech in the Rada will take place on October 16.
In turn, this information was confirmed by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko.
Ukraine's victory plan: what is known
For the first time, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the victory plan only a few months ago.
The full content of the document has not yet been disclosed publicly, but the head of state talked about its individual points without details. In particular, the victory plan talks about strong military support for Ukraine, free use of military aid for the Armed Forces, economic support and more.
At the same time, the plan also mentions the operation of Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk region, during which it was possible to achieve success both in controlling the enemy's territories and in replenishing the exchange fund.
The head of state thanked for the constant defense support from Great Britain, in particular long-range weapons. He also emphasized the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russian territory.
Zelensky also presented the Ukraine Victory Plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. Earlier, the President of Ukraine provided a detailed Victory Plan to US President Joe Biden.
I am sure that the Victory Plan — if the partners are really resolutely with us — will become a reliable bridge between the current situation and the peace that we all long for, — concluded the President.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-