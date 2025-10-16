Zelenskyy's visit to the US — what important meetings are planned

On October 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with defense and energy companies in the United States and visit Congress.

Zelenskyy will visit the USA: who is he meeting with?

Meetings with defense and energy companies are scheduled for Thursday. Before meeting with US President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy will have meetings in Congress. A meeting with Ukrainian journalists is also expected.

At the same time, it has not yet been confirmed whether a joint media briefing between Zelenskyy and Trump will take place.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported on his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the night of October 16 (Kyiv time) and called it a key one. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Ambassador of Ukraine to the US Olha Stefanishyna.

On October 13, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna told Suspilny that Zelensky would visit the United States on October 17 and meet with Trump. Suspilny's sources in the White House also told her about this. Zelensky later confirmed this information.

The meeting is a continuation of the talks the presidents held on October 11 and 12. Zelenskyy and Trump discussed Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, weapons for Ukraine, and the purchase of weapons under the Mega Deal.

On October 10, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing an agreement to purchase weapons from the United States. Among the priorities are air defense systems, the HIMARS artillery system, along with modifications for ATACMS tactical missiles. Share

On October 15, Zelenskyy announced preparations for a conversation with the American leader: Ukraine has already done its "homework" by preparing the military and economic parts of the agenda, and this meeting could significantly affect the timing of the end of the war.