Zelenskyy agreed to a partial ceasefire after a conversation with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, emphasized that Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire on Russia's energy infrastructure.
Zelenskyy announced a partial ceasefire on the front
The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on the social network Kh.
Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian and American teams discussed this step in Jeddah.
The American side has also proposed an unconditional ceasefire on the front line, and Ukraine has also accepted this proposal. We will continue to work to make this happen. We believe that such steps are necessary in order to create an opportunity for the preparation of a comprehensive peace agreement during the ceasefire.
Провів позитивну, дуже змістовну й відверту розмову з Президентом США Дональдом Трампом. Подякував йому за хороший і продуктивний початок роботи української та американської команд у Джидді 11 березня. Ця зустріч команд допомогла суттєво просунутися на шляху до припинення війни.…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 19, 2025
Zelenskyy also provided Trump with updated information on the situation on the battlefield and the consequences of Russian strikes.
According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps towards peace.
I thanked President Trump and the American people for their support. I emphasized that Ukrainians want peace, which is why Ukraine has accepted the unconditional ceasefire proposal. I emphasized the importance of President Trump’s vision of peace through strength. We agreed to maintain ongoing contact, including at the highest level and through our teams.
