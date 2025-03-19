Zelenskyy agreed to a partial ceasefire after a conversation with Trump
Zelenskyy agreed to a partial ceasefire after a conversation with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, emphasized that Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire on Russia's energy infrastructure.

  • President Zelenskyy agrees to a partial ceasefire on Russia's energy infrastructure following a conversation with President Trump.
  • Ukraine and the United States are set to coordinate steps towards peace, including a proposed meeting in Saudi Arabia.
  • Efforts towards a comprehensive peace agreement include halting attacks on civilian infrastructure, with Ukraine expressing readiness to implement such measures.

Zelenskyy announced a partial ceasefire on the front

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on the social network Kh.

President Trump shared details of his conversation with Putin and the key issues they discussed. One of the first steps toward a full end to the war could be to halt attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure. I supported this step, and Ukraine has confirmed that we are ready to implement it.

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian and American teams discussed this step in Jeddah.

The American side has also proposed an unconditional ceasefire on the front line, and Ukraine has also accepted this proposal. We will continue to work to make this happen. We believe that such steps are necessary in order to create an opportunity for the preparation of a comprehensive peace agreement during the ceasefire.

Zelenskyy also provided Trump with updated information on the situation on the battlefield and the consequences of Russian strikes.

We talked about the situation in the Kursk region, raised the issue of the release of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children captured by Russian troops. We also discussed the state of Ukraine's air defense and the possibilities of strengthening it to protect people's lives.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps towards peace.

I thanked President Trump and the American people for their support. I emphasized that Ukrainians want peace, which is why Ukraine has accepted the unconditional ceasefire proposal. I emphasized the importance of President Trump’s vision of peace through strength. We agreed to maintain ongoing contact, including at the highest level and through our teams.

