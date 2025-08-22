Zelenskyy and Putin meet. Ukrainian President warns of Kremlin's plan
Zelenskyy and Putin meet. Ukrainian President warns of Kremlin's plan

What did the Kremlin plan?
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently doing everything possible to prevent the meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia from taking place.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy urges the international community to send a strong signal to Russia and provide assistance in resolving the ongoing crisis.
  • The potential meeting between leaders holds the key to ending the war, but Russia's reluctance raises concerns about their true intentions.

It is at the level of leaders that the issue of ending the war should be resolved, but now we see that the Russians are doing everything to prevent the meeting. Ukraine, unlike Russia, is not afraid of any meetings with leaders. We are ready to work productively, as much as possible...

The head of state believes that it is important to force official Moscow to engage in diplomacy.

In addition, really strong sanctions need to be imposed if the Kremlin does not want to end this war diplomatically.

"If they do not want to end the war, we are very much counting on strong (sanctions — ed.) packages from partners," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Currently, official Kyiv is counting on the allies to help ensure at least a minimally productive position for the Russian side.

"We must do everything possible to prevent Russia from continuing to hide from the meeting," the President of Ukraine added.

According to Zelensky, he sees a strong signal from the United States, Europe, and other countries that, within the framework of the coalition, want and are ready to help.

