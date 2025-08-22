Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently doing everything possible to prevent the meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia from taking place.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy urges the international community to send a strong signal to Russia and provide assistance in resolving the ongoing crisis.
- The potential meeting between leaders holds the key to ending the war, but Russia's reluctance raises concerns about their true intentions.
What did the Kremlin plan?
The head of state believes that it is important to force official Moscow to engage in diplomacy.
In addition, really strong sanctions need to be imposed if the Kremlin does not want to end this war diplomatically.
Currently, official Kyiv is counting on the allies to help ensure at least a minimally productive position for the Russian side.
According to Zelensky, he sees a strong signal from the United States, Europe, and other countries that, within the framework of the coalition, want and are ready to help.
