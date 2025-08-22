Zelenskyy and Putin meet. Ukrainian President warns of Kremlin's plan

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently doing everything possible to prevent the meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia from taking place.

What did the Kremlin plan?

It is at the level of leaders that the issue of ending the war should be resolved, but now we see that the Russians are doing everything to prevent the meeting. Ukraine, unlike Russia, is not afraid of any meetings with leaders. We are ready to work productively, as much as possible... Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state believes that it is important to force official Moscow to engage in diplomacy.

In addition, really strong sanctions need to be imposed if the Kremlin does not want to end this war diplomatically.

"If they do not want to end the war, we are very much counting on strong (sanctions — ed.) packages from partners," Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

Currently, official Kyiv is counting on the allies to help ensure at least a minimally productive position for the Russian side.

"We must do everything possible to prevent Russia from continuing to hide from the meeting," the President of Ukraine added. Share

According to Zelensky, he sees a strong signal from the United States, Europe, and other countries that, within the framework of the coalition, want and are ready to help.