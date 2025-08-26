German leader Friedrich Merz has publicly addressed the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and accused him of "delaying tactics" because the dictator does not want to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Putin's alleged hostility towards Zelensky is identified as a factor delaying the meeting, with diplomatic tensions between the two countries remaining high.
- Media insights reveal the ongoing efforts to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, shedding light on the complex dynamics of international relations.
Merz publicly rebuked Putin
As the German Chancellor noted, the Russian dictator is using a "delay strategy" to seek a diplomatic end to Russia's war against Ukraine:
The German leader drew attention to the fact that Donald Trump and Putin agreed last week to hold a meeting between the Russian dictator and Volodymyr Zelensky.
As Merz noted, they jointly expressed the hope that this meeting would take place within two weeks.
The US president recently said that he believes Vladimir Putin's hostility towards Zelensky is delaying a meeting between the two leaders.
As journalists have learned, Trump plans to leave Kyiv and Moscow to organize a meeting between their leaders, thereby distancing himself for the time being from negotiations to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
