Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump have planned their first telephone conversation after Trump left the White House.

A telephone conversation between US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled for July 19.

It should be noted that Trump and Zelenskyy will hold the first telephone conversation since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The telephone conversation will take place against the background of the EU's concern about the policy of Donald Trump in the issues of Russia's war against Ukraine, and the possible victory of the candidate in the elections in the USA.

One of the sources warned that schedules change frequently. For some time there has been a debate about the appropriate time for a telephone conversation between the candidate from the Republican Party and the President of Ukraine.

It is worth adding that Trump has repeatedly stated that he can settle Russia's war against Ukraine in one day. However, the way the politician will settle the military aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine is still unknown.

EU countries are worried about Trump's candidate for US vice president

The concern of European politicians about the probable victory of the Republican Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the United States increased even more after he announced Ohio Senator J. D. Vance as a likely candidate for vice president.

This is a disaster for Ukraine, one of the European high-ranking officials told the journalists of the publication. Share

Back in 2022, after the start of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, in an interview with Steve Bannon, Vance clearly stated that he was not at all concerned about the further fate of Ukraine.

During a speech at the Munich Security Conference in February 2024, JD Vance said the US needed to reconsider its support for Ukraine and skipped a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation and other senators.

Since then, the 39-year-old senator has stepped up his own rhetoric, criticizing Europe's dependence on the US for military spending.