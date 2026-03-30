Zelenskyy announced historic agreements on cooperation with Middle Eastern countries
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy announced historic agreements on cooperation with Middle Eastern countries

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced agreements with Middle Eastern countries. These include strategic cooperation and ten-year contracts.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announced historic agreements with Middle Eastern countries focusing on strategic cooperation and ten-year contracts.
  • The agreements cover cooperation in defense, energy, military technology, and other key areas of mutual interest.
  • Zelenskyy highlighted new defense agreements with countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan, emphasizing the importance of sharing expertise and protecting civilian infrastructure.

Zelenskyy announced new defense agreements with Middle Eastern countries

Zelensky spoke about visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, and contacts with other states. He added that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov is still there.

We have taken a very important step. We have shared our expertise on how to protect people, civilian infrastructure. The leaders of the Middle East are very grateful for this.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President announced meetings with several more representatives and emphasized strategic agreements for many years to come.

I believe that these are historic agreements. We are agreeing on strategic cooperation in the field of military technology and in other areas. We are talking about ten-year agreements. This is mutual assistance, of course.

He added that Kyiv is also interested in anti-ballistic activities, which, he noted, the country has a deficit in.

This is about exports, about opening exports. But about the right opening, when you know that you are really selling a system to partners, not just interceptors. This is a line of defense, software, and electronic warfare systems, that is, we are approaching this issue systematically.

He stressed that all agreements are very important for Ukraine and will be legally consolidated. The Ukrainian president emphasized that "such agreements in this region" have never been in Ukraine.

Zelensky also noted that Kyiv faces challenges related to energy and diesel. He reported that there are already agreements on energy support from the Gulf countries.

The President of Ukraine also reported on agreements with Arab countries on naval drones. He asked whether Ukrainian experience could unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

We raised this issue because it is painful and hot for the whole world, because there is an energy crisis. They know that they can count on our expertise in this area. We shared the experience of the Black Sea corridor, how it functions.

According to Zelensky, the countries of the Middle East understand that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to unblock the Black Sea corridor "very productively."

As for other areas, regarding Hormuz, in my opinion, the United States is dealing with this, we are certainly always ready to help partners.

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