Zelenskyy announced joint preparations of Ukraine and the US for the meeting with Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy announced joint preparations of Ukraine and the US for the meeting with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy announced joint preparations of Ukraine and the US for the meeting with Trump
Читати українською

Ukraine and the United States are already working on organizing a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump, which will take place after his inauguration. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and the United States are preparing to meet with Trump after his inauguration.
  • The presidents plan to discuss ending the war and ensuring security for Ukraine.
  • Donald Trump is also preparing to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
  • Preparing for negotiations on international politics and security issues is a priority for both countries.
  • Negotiations and meetings of presidents are key to resolving geopolitical issues and maintaining international stability.

Kyiv and Washington prepare to meet with Trump after his inauguration

Of course, after the inauguration, our teams are already working on the content and format of the upcoming meeting. We will discuss key issues there, but it is too early to reveal details right now.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the main goal remains to end the war on fair terms and provide security guarantees so that Russia cannot invade again.

Strategic guarantees for Ukraine are:

  • accession to the European Union (EU) and NATO;

  • supporting the Ukrainian army with modern weapons.

Trump is already preparing for a meeting with Putin

According to the future US president, his preparations for negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have already begun.

Donald Trump points out that it was Putin who first expressed a desire to meet.

While the Republican leader has not revealed a specific date for the talks, he has nevertheless made it clear that all points are already being discussed.

"He wants to meet, and we're preparing for it... President Putin wants to meet. He's even said it publicly, and we have to end this war," Trump added, referring to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

As mentioned earlier, negotiations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump took place on December 7, 2024.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump advisor urged Ukraine to "go all in" — what's the point?
Trump advisor urged Ukraine to "go all in" — what's the point?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump gave Putin six months to stop the war against Ukraine — what next?
Trump is driving Putin into a corner
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
100 days to end the war. What Trump's representative in Ukraine has planned
Trump's team has already realized the complexity of the situation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?