Zelenskyy announced joint preparations of Ukraine and the US for the meeting with Trump

Ukraine and the United States are already working on organizing a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump, which will take place after his inauguration. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Of course, after the inauguration, our teams are already working on the content and format of the upcoming meeting. We will discuss key issues there, but it is too early to reveal details right now. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the main goal remains to end the war on fair terms and provide security guarantees so that Russia cannot invade again.

Strategic guarantees for Ukraine are:

accession to the European Union (EU) and NATO;

supporting the Ukrainian army with modern weapons.

Trump is already preparing for a meeting with Putin

According to the future US president, his preparations for negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have already begun.

Donald Trump points out that it was Putin who first expressed a desire to meet.

While the Republican leader has not revealed a specific date for the talks, he has nevertheless made it clear that all points are already being discussed.

"He wants to meet, and we're preparing for it... President Putin wants to meet. He's even said it publicly, and we have to end this war," Trump added, referring to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. Share

As mentioned earlier, negotiations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump took place on December 7, 2024.