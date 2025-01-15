Zelenskyy announced joint preparations of Ukraine and the US for the meeting with Trump

Ukraine and the United States are already working on organizing a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump, which will take place after his inauguration. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and the United States are preparing to meet with Trump after his inauguration.
- The presidents plan to discuss ending the war and ensuring security for Ukraine.
- Donald Trump is also preparing to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
- Preparing for negotiations on international politics and security issues is a priority for both countries.
- Negotiations and meetings of presidents are key to resolving geopolitical issues and maintaining international stability.
Kyiv and Washington prepare to meet with Trump after his inauguration
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the main goal remains to end the war on fair terms and provide security guarantees so that Russia cannot invade again.
Strategic guarantees for Ukraine are:
accession to the European Union (EU) and NATO;
supporting the Ukrainian army with modern weapons.
Trump is already preparing for a meeting with Putin
According to the future US president, his preparations for negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have already begun.
Donald Trump points out that it was Putin who first expressed a desire to meet.
While the Republican leader has not revealed a specific date for the talks, he has nevertheless made it clear that all points are already being discussed.
As mentioned earlier, negotiations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump took place on December 7, 2024.
