Zelenskyy announced new anti-Russian sanctions for aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that new sanctions are being prepared against Russia and those who help it circumvent sanctions.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia and those who help it.
- Canada is also preparing a sanctions pact against Russia.
Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against citizens of Russia and China — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia and China.
Also, according to Zelensky, Ukraine is preparing sanctions against those who justify Russian aggression and promote Russian influence through mass media, and against athletes who use their sports careers and people's attention to sports to glorify Russian aggression.
A new Canadian sanctions package is also being prepared — thank you for this work. Ukraine will also continue the processes of synchronizing sanctions: the relevant decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and decrees — soon.
