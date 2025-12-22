Zelenskyy announced new anti-Russian sanctions for aggression against Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that new sanctions are being prepared against Russia and those who help it circumvent sanctions.

  • Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia and those who help it.
  • Canada is also preparing a sanctions pact against Russia.

Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against citizens of Russia and China — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia and China.

We are preparing several more sanctions decisions against Russian entities and those who assist Russian aggression by the end of this year. There will be at least one package of sanctions against individuals working with the Russian military industry, and these are not only individuals from Russia, but also, in particular, from China.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Also, according to Zelensky, Ukraine is preparing sanctions against those who justify Russian aggression and promote Russian influence through mass media, and against athletes who use their sports careers and people's attention to sports to glorify Russian aggression.

We are working with European structures on the details of the 20th package of EU sanctions, and the main task is for European sanctions to expand pressure on the energy assets of Putin and the oligarchs associated with him.

A new Canadian sanctions package is also being prepared — thank you for this work. Ukraine will also continue the processes of synchronizing sanctions: the relevant decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and decrees — soon.

