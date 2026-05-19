Zelenskyy announced the restart of relations with Hungary

On May 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that he and his team had begun a dialogue with the new Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar. The president believes that there are prospects for a constructive restart of relations between the countries.
Points of attention
- Efforts are underway to define clear processes and schedules for advancing relations and cooperation with Hungary and Georgia.
- Specific tasks have been identified towards negotiating an end to the Russian war and potentially involving European representation in the peace process.
Ukraine and Hungary will try to restart relations
According to the head of state, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy and other government officials are actively preparing for bilateral consultations with Hungary.
In addition, the focus will be on working with official Brussels to open clusters in the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the EU.
Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that our country has already taken the necessary steps, so now it is counting on a clear schedule of processes.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also reported to the president on communication with Georgian diplomats.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again made it clear that he is committed to normalizing relations and cooperation with official Tbilisi.
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