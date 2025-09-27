Zelenskyy announced the start of arms exports from Ukraine — which countries will buy them
Zelenskyy announced the start of arms exports from Ukraine — which countries will buy them

Magura
Source:  Ukrinform

In addition to Europe, the USA, and the Middle East, African countries are actively interested in Ukrainian weapons.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy emphasizes strengthening Ukraine's security by prioritizing arms exports that support the country's defense capabilities.
  • Ukraine's arms exports will focus on financing the production of drones and interceptors to address the short supply in the Ukrainian army.
  • African countries, in addition to Europe, the USA, and the Middle East, have shown significant interest in acquiring Ukrainian weapons, showcasing the international demand for Ukrainian military technology.

Ukraine will export weapons of its own production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained during a meeting with journalists that Ukraine will allow the sale of only those types of weapons that are not in short supply for the army.

Regarding the issue of controlled exports of various weapons, why do I say that it is controlled, of which there is no shortage in the Ukrainian army? This is exactly how we approach this issue, because the priority is the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, Ukrainian weapons should first of all strengthen the front, and only then be exported.

The first priority is the front, the second is our arsenals, and only the third priority is managed exports.

The proceeds from the export of surplus samples will be used to purchase and produce what is most needed — primarily drones and modern interception systems.

Having money from these exports and spending it on scarce drones, interceptors, and long-range weapons — for which there is not enough money.

Ukraine already has representative offices in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. In addition, new offers have emerged from several African countries.

There is an agreement with the African continent at the UN General Assembly, I already have proposals from several African countries. We have already chosen a country, and we will see — there is a great demand there.

According to the president, the government will soon publish specifics regarding the countries and conditions with which Ukraine will work in the field of defense exports.

Zelensky also reported that Ukraine is negotiating two agreements with the United States on the purchase of weapons and the sale of drones. He called them the "Mega Deal" and the "Drone Deal."

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States have already moved to the technical level of negotiations on the sale of drones. Zelensky discussed both deals with US President Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

In addition to the large arms deal, which we are calling the "Mega Deal," we also discussed the "Drone Deal." Technical teams are already starting to work on this deal. It concerns drones that the United States will purchase directly from Ukraine.

