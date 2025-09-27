Zelenskyy announced the start of arms exports from Ukraine — which countries will buy them

In addition to Europe, the USA, and the Middle East, African countries are actively interested in Ukrainian weapons.

Ukraine will export weapons of its own production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained during a meeting with journalists that Ukraine will allow the sale of only those types of weapons that are not in short supply for the army.

Regarding the issue of controlled exports of various weapons, why do I say that it is controlled, of which there is no shortage in the Ukrainian army? This is exactly how we approach this issue, because the priority is the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, Ukrainian weapons should first of all strengthen the front, and only then be exported.

The first priority is the front, the second is our arsenals, and only the third priority is managed exports. Share

The proceeds from the export of surplus samples will be used to purchase and produce what is most needed — primarily drones and modern interception systems.

Having money from these exports and spending it on scarce drones, interceptors, and long-range weapons — for which there is not enough money.

Ukraine already has representative offices in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. In addition, new offers have emerged from several African countries.

There is an agreement with the African continent at the UN General Assembly, I already have proposals from several African countries. We have already chosen a country, and we will see — there is a great demand there. Share

According to the president, the government will soon publish specifics regarding the countries and conditions with which Ukraine will work in the field of defense exports.

Zelensky also reported that Ukraine is negotiating two agreements with the United States on the purchase of weapons and the sale of drones. He called them the "Mega Deal" and the "Drone Deal."

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States have already moved to the technical level of negotiations on the sale of drones. Zelensky discussed both deals with US President Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.