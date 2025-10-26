Zelenskyy announced the supply of additional Mirage fighters and air defense missiles to Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the supply of additional Mirage fighters and air defense missiles to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy
Ukraine may soon receive additional Mirage 2000 aircraft from France - a corresponding decision is already in place. Ukraine will also receive additional missiles for air defense systems.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is set to receive additional Mirage 2000 aircraft from France which will significantly bolster their defense capabilities.
  • Additional missiles for air defense systems will help Ukraine strengthen its air defense and increase effectiveness.
  • The supply of interceptor drones demonstrates support and cooperation with strategic partners Britain and France, showcasing international solidarity with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy made an announcement regarding weapons for Ukraine

Zelenskyy announced the supply of additional fighter jets and missiles to Ukraine, as well as assistance with interceptor drones. He thanked Britain and France for their assistance to Ukraine.

There is a decision on additional Mirage fighters for Ukraine and missiles for air defense. Britain will continue to help us with air defense, also with missiles and the production of interceptor drones.

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Recall that on October 24, after a meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined", French President Emmanuel Macron stated that France would provide Ukraine with new military assistance in the coming days. In particular, this concerns Mirage fighters and Aster ammunition for SAMP/T air defense systems.

And Zelenskyy himself on the same day also hinted at "secret decisions" that partners had made to help Ukraine. But he did not reveal the details.

The Mirage 2000 is a fourth-generation multirole fighter aircraft developed by the French company Dassault Aviation. It has been in service with France since 1978 and has undergone a number of upgrades.

It is available in three variants - fighter-interceptor, strike variant and two-seat combat trainer. The upgraded variants are equipped with modern electronics and are capable of carrying air-to-air, air-to-ground missiles and guided bombs.

The aircraft turned out to be so simple and reliable that it continues to be in service with France and a number of other countries even after the advent of more modern aircraft.

