Zelenskyy announced updates to the rules for crossing the state border
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that on Tuesday, August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will update the rules for crossing the state border for men aged 18 to 22.

Points of attention

  • The government has proposed a bill introducing criminal liability in Ukraine for illegal crossing of the state border during martial law, with fines and imprisonment as penalties.
  • The updates signify a comprehensive approach to border security and mark significant legal measures to ensure compliance with state regulations.

The head of state made a statement on this issue after the report of Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko.

Today, at a government meeting, the rules for crossing the state border for men aged 18 to 22 will be updated. All details have been agreed with the military command, and the relevant capabilities should become operational in the near future.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, it is noted that he also discussed with Yulia Svyrydenko the issue of cooperation with Norway in preparation for the heating season and the continuation of grant assistance for the purchase of natural gas.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine greatly appreciates Norway's support.

Another issue raised at the meeting was the expansion of the "eRecovery" program.

"There will be more opportunities to compensate for the loss of property in the temporarily occupied territories. The Prime Minister will present all the details," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

It also recently became known that the government submitted to the Rada a bill on the introduction of criminal liability in Ukraine for illegal crossing of the state border during martial law.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a fine of 119 thousand and imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

