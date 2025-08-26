Zelenskyy announced updates to the rules for crossing the state border

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that on Tuesday, August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will update the rules for crossing the state border for men aged 18 to 22.

Zelenskyy announced important changes

The head of state made a statement on this issue after the report of Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko.

Today, at a government meeting, the rules for crossing the state border for men aged 18 to 22 will be updated. All details have been agreed with the military command, and the relevant capabilities should become operational in the near future. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, it is noted that he also discussed with Yulia Svyrydenko the issue of cooperation with Norway in preparation for the heating season and the continuation of grant assistance for the purchase of natural gas.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine greatly appreciates Norway's support.

Another issue raised at the meeting was the expansion of the "eRecovery" program.

"There will be more opportunities to compensate for the loss of property in the temporarily occupied territories. The Prime Minister will present all the details," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added. Share

It also recently became known that the government submitted to the Rada a bill on the introduction of criminal liability in Ukraine for illegal crossing of the state border during martial law.