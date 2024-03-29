Zelenskyy announces work of National Security Council in new format, naming five priorities

The authorities of Ukraine are starting the renewed work of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

What is known about the updated work of the NSDC

Volodymyr Zelenskyi highlighted the main provisions.

The first is more predictability of this function. We need to strengthen Ukraine's ability to predict and influence the processes on which the national security of our state depends, he said. Share

He called the second task the continuation of all current tasks of the NSDC system. We should also pay particular attention to our country's sanctions policy.

The third task will be doctrinal work. Clarity of national guidelines and systematic implementation are needed both now and after the war.

The fourth is cyber security and information. He added that the NSDC has the potential to do more to protect against hostile destabilization operations and coordinate all state institutions in this area.

And the fifth task the president called the work of the Staff [of Supreme Commander-in-Chief — Ed], projects of decisions, control over the implementation of decisions — all this, of course, must be continued. The obvious priority is our state's defence and our society's protection.

What is known about the dismissal of Danilov from the position of secretary of the National Security Council

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree No. 186/2024 states that Danilov Oleksiy Myacheslavovych has been dismissed as Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Litvinenko was appointed in his place by Decree No. 188/2024.

Appoint Oleksandr Valeriyovych Lytvynenko as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the decree states.

Oleksiy Danilov has been in the position of the National Security Council since October 3, 2019. He was the 13th secretary of the National Security Council.

Previously, he was also the mayor of Luhansk and headed the Luhansk Regional State Administration.