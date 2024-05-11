Zelenskyy appealed to partner countries regarding supply of weapons to Ukraine — video

It is possible to defeat an aggressor country only with concrete, not promised weapons, the President of Ukraine emphasised.
Russian terror must lose — Zelenskyy
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasised that only weapons brought to our country can help, not declared ones.
The head of state announced this in Telegram.
Russian terror must lose. And this can be done only with a specific force, a specific weapon.
Zelensky emphasised that "life must win." And he thanked everyone in the world who is helping Ukraine in this.
Macron made a statement on increasing EU aid to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said that the West should help Ukraine more. According to him, it is planned to increase the aid in the coming weeks.
Asked whether France would go to war, Macron denied it was possible. He explained his statements about the possible placement of Western troops in Ukraine.
Ukraine has been attacked by Russia, and at some point we must be able to deny Russia any further advance. In Ukraine, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country is at stake. But the rule of law, our common rules are also at stake, Macron said.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-