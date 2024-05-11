Zelenskyy appealed to partner countries regarding supply of weapons to Ukraine — video

It is possible to defeat an aggressor country only with concrete, not promised weapons, the President of Ukraine emphasised.

Russian terror must lose — Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasised that only weapons brought to our country can help, not declared ones.

The head of state announced this in Telegram.

Nowadays, every air defence system, every anti-missile is literally something that saves lives, gives life to our cities and communities. It is important that our partners support our soldiers and Ukrainian stability with timely deliveries. Really timely. The package that really helps is the weapons that are brought to Ukraine, not just the ones that are announced. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Russian terror must lose. And this can be done only with a specific force, a specific weapon.

Zelensky emphasised that "life must win." And he thanked everyone in the world who is helping Ukraine in this.

Macron made a statement on increasing EU aid to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the West should help Ukraine more. According to him, it is planned to increase the aid in the coming weeks.

That is why we have to help more, which we are going to do in the coming weeks by delivering more equipment to the Ukrainians, but also to say at a certain point, if the Russians go too far, all of us Europeans must be ready to act to convince them. Share

Asked whether France would go to war, Macron denied it was possible. He explained his statements about the possible placement of Western troops in Ukraine.