Zelenskyy arrives in Lithuania to participate in Three Seas Initiative summit
Zelenskyy arrives in Lithuania to participate in Three Seas Initiative summit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lithuania on April 11 to participate in the Trimore summit and hold talks with the heads of partner states.

Zelenskyy arrived in Lithuania

The President announced that essential meetings and the signing of a new bilateral security agreement are planned in Lithuania.

He noted that the most important thing now is to do everything to strengthen Ukrainian air defence, ensure the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and consolidate international support so that Ukraine can overcome Russian terror.

Russian evil is a threat not only to Ukraine but also to every people bordering Russia and everyone who values international law.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Three Seas Initiative Summit: what is known

The Three Seas Initiative (3SI), or simply the Three Seas, is an international economic and infrastructure initiative that unites 12 European Union countries and Ukraine.

These countries are located near the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic seas: Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine.

The Initiative aims to create a regional dialogue on various issues affecting member countries.

At the seventh summit in Riga on June 20, 2022, Ukraine became a participating partner of the Initiative.

