Zelenskyy called on Europe and the US to tighten sanctions against Russia — under what conditions

During negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side will insist on an unconditional ceasefire, discussion of humanitarian issues, the return of children, and an exchange of prisoners.

Zelenskyy is skeptical about Russia's readiness to hold productive negotiations

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his opening statement at the summit in Vilnius.

I would also like to add that the Ukrainian delegation is currently in Istanbul. I had a conversation with my defense minister. He said that they are preparing for a meeting. I am not sure that Russia will be ready for any productive conversation, but we will insist on an unconditional ceasefire, discussion of humanitarian issues, return of children, exchange of prisoners. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that it will also include civilian prisoners, journalists, and political prisoners.

We must do everything to ensure that diplomacy is not hollow. Our delegation is now in Istanbul, and we are ready to take all necessary steps towards peace. And the first is humanitarian action: the release of children and prisoners of war. All this can be done at the level of leaders. If Russia undermines this initial agenda, and if Istanbul does not produce any results, it clearly means that we urgently need the 18th package of EU and US sanctions. Sanctions against Russia should focus on oil prices, as well as the banking and financial sectors.

The main points of Zelenskyy's speech:

Russia has launched an offensive, but they are also supposedly trying to play diplomacy. It is difficult, but it is a chance to stop the war.

Yesterday, our tactical operation "Web" demonstrated what Russia is worth. It is better to conduct diplomacy when Russia is in a weak position.

Ukraine defends not only itself, but also the entire European front.

The Ukrainian delegation is now in Istanbul, and we are ready to take all steps for the sake of peace. If this stage does not yield results, we urgently need new packages of sanctions against Russia from Europe and the United States.

Sanctions should target Russia's energy resources — oil, tankers, price ceilings, as well as banks and the entire financial sector.

The return of deported Ukrainian children and hostages should become a separate object of joint work between leaders.

NATO must show that Russia has no influence on the alliance. Euro-Atlantic security is a matter for Euro-Atlantic countries. This should be clearly demonstrated at the June summit.

The second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul today. The delegation meeting is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at the Ciragan Palace.