Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia — in which case

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the world should impose tough sanctions against Russia's banking and energy sectors if the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul end in vain.
The head of state stated this during a speech at the summit of the European Political Community, which is taking place in the capital of Albania, Tirana.
He called on the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to give his delegation real powers.
It is also necessary to completely stop the killings, at least enough to give diplomacy a real chance.
On May 16, negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are taking place in Istanbul. As Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi noted before the meeting, for the Ukrainian delegation, the priority at the negotiations will be a complete, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire. It will be an indicator of the Russians' readiness for constructive work in Istanbul.
