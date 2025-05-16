Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia — in which case
Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia — in which case

Zelenskyy
Source:  Public

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the world should impose tough sanctions against Russia's banking and energy sectors if the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul end in vain.

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for tough sanctions on Russia's banking and energy sectors if talks fail in Istanbul.
  • The world is urged to increase pressure on Russia and demand real actions to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.
  • Zelenskyy demands a complete ceasefire as a crucial step towards building constructive relations with Russia.

The head of state stated this during a speech at the summit of the European Political Community, which is taking place in the capital of Albania, Tirana.

They (the Russians — ed.) are doing everything possible to turn this meeting in Istanbul into a staged empty process, as it was already in 2022. It is not us or Western leaders who are disrupting the talks — the Russians have been declaring their diplomacy for many years, but it is they who are imitating it, and cannot achieve any results today. The world must react. A strong reaction is needed, including sanctions against Russia's energy and banking sectors. The pressure must continue to grow until Russia is ready to take all real steps to end this war.

He called on the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to give his delegation real powers.

It is also necessary to completely stop the killings, at least enough to give diplomacy a real chance.

On May 16, negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are taking place in Istanbul. As Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi noted before the meeting, for the Ukrainian delegation, the priority at the negotiations will be a complete, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire. It will be an indicator of the Russians' readiness for constructive work in Istanbul.

