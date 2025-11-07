Zelenskyy called the probable supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine "separate pressure on Russia"
Zelenskyy called the probable supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine "separate pressure on Russia"

American manufacturers would be happy to sell long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, the final decision must be made by US President Donald Trump.

  • President Zelenskyy is in negotiations with American manufacturers and the White House for the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, aiming to deter Russian aggression.
  • The decision on supplying Tomahawk missiles rests with US President Donald Trump, who has not yet rejected the proposal.
  • American manufacturers are prepared to promptly supply Tomahawk missiles if approved by President Trump, as part of a broader strategy to counter Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy discussed the supply of Tomahawk missiles with US manufacturers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing.

As I said, we are working on this issue with partners — primarily with the US, with the White House and the president. We are working separately with manufacturers.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President noted that the decision to supply Tomahawk missiles is a separate pressure on Russia, which is why it is important for Ukraine.

President Trump did not say "no", and various institutions gave us positive signals regarding this decision. Of course, the final decision lies with the President of the United States.

Zelensky stressed that American manufacturers are ready to respond promptly to the approval of supplies.

We have spoken with manufacturers. In the event of a positive signal from President Trump, they will be happy to transfer or sell the relevant systems.

According to the president, during the negotiations with the American side, the issue of supplying other long-range systems was also discussed.

We are interested in a set of different solutions. For us, this is a deterrent package against Russian aggression and the right response to attacks on our civilian infrastructure, primarily energy. We are working on this issue, and there is definitely a chance that they will transfer (such systems — ed.) to us.

