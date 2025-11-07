Zelenskyy called the probable supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine "separate pressure on Russia"

American manufacturers would be happy to sell long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, the final decision must be made by US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy discussed the supply of Tomahawk missiles with US manufacturers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing.

As I said, we are working on this issue with partners — primarily with the US, with the White House and the president. We are working separately with manufacturers. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President noted that the decision to supply Tomahawk missiles is a separate pressure on Russia, which is why it is important for Ukraine.

President Trump did not say "no", and various institutions gave us positive signals regarding this decision. Of course, the final decision lies with the President of the United States.

Zelensky stressed that American manufacturers are ready to respond promptly to the approval of supplies.

We have spoken with manufacturers. In the event of a positive signal from President Trump, they will be happy to transfer or sell the relevant systems. Share

According to the president, during the negotiations with the American side, the issue of supplying other long-range systems was also discussed.