Zelenskyy cancels his visit to Spain

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, cancelled his planned visit to Portugal and Spain this week.

Why Zelenskyy cancelled his visit to Spain

The Zarzuela Palace did not explain the reasons for cancelling the visit, which was supposed to be Zelenskyy's first visit to Spain, during which he was supposed to meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to sign a security agreement.

According to diplomatic sources, the trip of the Ukrainian president, which was also supposed to include Portugal, was canceled due to the difficult situation at the front, where the occupying forces went on the offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.

What preceded it

Zelenskyy's visit to Spain was scheduled for May 17.

As part of this trip, the Ukrainian president was also supposed to meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to sign a security agreement and visit Portugal.

The day before, the royal house of Spain officially confirmed that Zelenskyy would visit Spain and be received by King Felipe VI.

Before that, the newspaper El País said that the head of state would meet with the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, and sign a new bilateral security agreement.