Zelenskyy exposed Putin for lying and hindering the peace process
Zelenskyy exposed Putin for lying and hindering the peace process

Zelenskyy
Source:  Public

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the path to peace must begin without any conditions and Russia must be forced to end the war. He called on Europe and the United States to increase pressure on the Kremlin and not listen to Putin's false narratives.

  • Zelenskyy highlights the importance of starting the path to peace without conditions and pressuring Russia to end the war.
  • Putin's false narratives and hindrances are complicating the peace process in Ukraine, delaying the truce and requiring active pressure through sanctions.
  • The Ukrainian president emphasizes the need for strong measures, including sanctions, to push Russia towards peace and define clear security guarantees for lasting peace.

Putin is lying to everyone and delaying the truce — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy spoke at a meeting of European leaders, noting that the path to peace must begin without conditions. According to him, if Russia does not agree to this, then strong pressure must be applied until it agrees. The Ukrainian president emphasized that Moscow understands only one language.

Since Tuesday, a ceasefire proposal has been on the table — silence in the air, at sea, and on the fronts. This is the American proposal — a complete, unconditional ceasefire for 30 days. During that time, without killing, all aspects of real peace could truly be discussed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that during the meeting they discussed who was delaying and hindering the peace process. According to him, this has now become obvious. The President of Ukraine stressed that a ceasefire could take place now, but Russia is doing everything possible to prevent this from happening.

He stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is lying to everyone about the situation on the ground.

Putin is lying to everyone about the situation on the ground, especially what is happening in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces are continuing their operations. Our troops have also stabilized the situation on the front in the Donetsk region — in particular, in the Pokrovsk area. Putin is also lying about the ceasefire being too difficult.

The Ukrainian leader noted that in fact everything can be controlled, and this issue was discussed with American partners. He emphasized that Putin has already dragged out the war for almost a week after the talks in Jeddah, and will continue to do so.

The President emphasized that this is Russia's war, which has been going on for more than three years, with full-scale fighting and destruction. In order to stop this conflict, active pressure on Russia is needed, not just negotiations. Zelensky believes that decisive measures are needed to take the first steps towards ending the war.

This includes sanctions against Russia, which should not only be maintained but also constantly strengthened. I urge you to take these steps and work on this together with your partners. We must define a clear position on security guarantees. Security is the key to a reliable and lasting peace.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that for many years Putin has been lying to the world, claiming that he is not provoking or prolonging the war. However, when the question of a ceasefire arose, it became obvious that the one who puts forward unnecessary conditions that complicate the process and prolong everything is the real cause of the war. According to him, it is Putin who is doing this.

The path to peace must begin without any conditions. If Russia does not want this, then it is necessary to apply strong pressure until it agrees. Moscow understands only one language. I ask you to talk to America, to President Trump, to help bring peace closer faster. This is possible through full sanctions, strong pressure and coercion of Russia to peace.

Zelenskyy issued a warning to Ukraine's allies

