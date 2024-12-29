Zelenskyy has chosen a candidate for military ombudsman

On December 29, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that he had finally created the institution of a military ombudsman in Ukraine.

Who is a military ombudsman?

According to the Ukrainian leader, the first thing was a request from our defenders to create a special institution of a military ombudsman.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that at present this is a truly objective need, which is why he made a positive decision.

He also added that the military ombudsman will protect the rights of Ukrainian soldiers, and together with the Ministry of Defense and other agencies will be able to influence the situation and really help the soldiers and their families.

The Head of State emphasized that he discussed the creation of such an institution with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, with the military command, and also with representatives of civil society — there were many views.

And now the first decision has been prepared — a decree on the appointment of the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Our Soldiers. To begin this work and prepare the launch of the Ombudsman institution. I have chosen a candidate — a strong candidate. The decree will be published tomorrow. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state called on the parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers to immediately support the innovations that will be proposed.

Zelenskyy announced an important decision from the US

The Head of State announced that on December 30, official Washington will announce a new powerful package of assistance for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

I know that an important American decision is being prepared in support of Ukraine — we expect an official announcement tomorrow: significant support packages for our soldiers. Something that has been working during these years of war to protect Ukraine and should support the stabilization work on the front now, — the president emphasized.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded: "the more complete the supply from partners, the more lives of our guys will be saved."