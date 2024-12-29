Zelenskyy has chosen a candidate for military ombudsman

On December 29, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that he had finally created the institution of a military ombudsman in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The creation of the institution of a military ombudsman in Ukraine was a response to a request from the military.
- The main goal is to protect the rights of soldiers and their families.
- Zelenskyy announced a new powerful aid package from the United States for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Who is a military ombudsman?
According to the Ukrainian leader, the first thing was a request from our defenders to create a special institution of a military ombudsman.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that at present this is a truly objective need, which is why he made a positive decision.
He also added that the military ombudsman will protect the rights of Ukrainian soldiers, and together with the Ministry of Defense and other agencies will be able to influence the situation and really help the soldiers and their families.
The Head of State emphasized that he discussed the creation of such an institution with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, with the military command, and also with representatives of civil society — there were many views.
Against this background, the head of state called on the parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers to immediately support the innovations that will be proposed.
Zelenskyy announced an important decision from the US
The Head of State announced that on December 30, official Washington will announce a new powerful package of assistance for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded: "the more complete the supply from partners, the more lives of our guys will be saved."
In addition, the president noted that his team is doing everything possible to ensure that Kyiv's other allies maintain support "at the necessary level."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-