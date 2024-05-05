Zelenskyy informed about situation on frontline

Oleksandr Syrskyi and Kyrylo Budanov have reported to Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the situation on the frontline.
Syrskyi and Budanov reported to Zelenskyi about the front
On May 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Kyrylo Budanov.
The president also heard a report from the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.
Situation on the frontline
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), 74 combat engagements took place over the past day.
The enemy launched 5 missile and 56 air strikes, and fired 53 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas from multiple launch rocket systems.
On 2 May, it became known that Russian troops managed to break through and gain a foothold in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region. However, the part where the occupiers are located is under the fire control of the AFU.
According to the Khortytsia military unit, the most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where fierce fighting continues.
The occupiers have deployed up to four of their brigades in these areas and are trying to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Maryinka, trying to break through to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.
