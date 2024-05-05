Zelenskyy informed about situation on frontline

Oleksandr Syrskyi and Kyrylo Budanov have reported to Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the situation on the frontline.

Syrskyi and Budanov reported to Zelenskyi about the front

On May 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Kyrylo Budanov.

The Chief of Defence reported specifically on our frontline positions, specific actions of units, and specific areas. I thank each of our soldiers for their resilience! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The president also heard a report from the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

We are aware of all aspects of the situation now, added Zelenskyy. Share

We must all remember that Russia can only be forced to leave Ukraine alone. And it will happen. Our strength will make it happen. The power of our people, our military power, the power of our unity with the world, the power of our partners — the power of our diplomacy. Share

Situation on the frontline

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), 74 combat engagements took place over the past day.

The enemy launched 5 missile and 56 air strikes, and fired 53 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas from multiple launch rocket systems.

On 2 May, it became known that Russian troops managed to break through and gain a foothold in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region. However, the part where the occupiers are located is under the fire control of the AFU.

According to the Khortytsia military unit, the most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where fierce fighting continues.