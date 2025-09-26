According to the Telegraph, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy privately asked US President Donald Trump about Tomahawk missiles during a closed-door meeting in New York.

Zelensky tried to reach an agreement with Trump

As journalists managed to find out, the Ukrainian leader explained in detail to the head of the White House that it was high-tech weapons that would help bring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Media insiders claim that the request was made during a meeting between the two leaders, which took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

What is important to understand is that it was assessed as extremely positive.

Zelensky officially confirmed that Donald Trump approved his call for the provision of long-range cruise missiles.

President Trump knows, I (told) him yesterday that we need one thing. We need it, but that doesn't mean we're going to use it. Because if we have it, I think it will put additional pressure on Putin to come to the negotiating table. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Interestingly, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European leaders that Trump's change in tone regarding Ukraine should be viewed "as positively as possible."