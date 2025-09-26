According to the Telegraph, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy privately asked US President Donald Trump about Tomahawk missiles during a closed-door meeting in New York.
- The positive response from Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's endorsement signal a shift in US policy regarding Ukraine, potentially influencing future diplomatic efforts.
- Although no specific decisions have been made public yet, the request for high-tech weapons reflects Ukraine's strategic approach to dealing with the conflict in the region.
Zelensky tried to reach an agreement with Trump
As journalists managed to find out, the Ukrainian leader explained in detail to the head of the White House that it was high-tech weapons that would help bring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
Media insiders claim that the request was made during a meeting between the two leaders, which took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
What is important to understand is that it was assessed as extremely positive.
Zelensky officially confirmed that Donald Trump approved his call for the provision of long-range cruise missiles.
Interestingly, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European leaders that Trump's change in tone regarding Ukraine should be viewed "as positively as possible."
