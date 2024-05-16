Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military leadership in Kharkiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the heavy fighting in Kharkiv region with Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi and with commanders of military units — Yuriy Sodol and Mykhailo Drapaty.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to Kharkiv to meet with the military command

The President of Ukraine listened to a detailed report from the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commanders of the Khortytsia unit, Yuriy Sodol, and the Kharkiv unit, Mykhailo Drapaty. They discussed the operational situation, tasks and needs of each brigade and unit involved, particularly in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsi of Kharkiv region.

They also analysed in detail the prospects of the combat situation, the threats in the coming days and weeks, and our, Ukrainian, opportunities to counter Russian offensive plans.

As of today, the situation in the Kharkiv region is generally under control, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier. But the direction remains extremely difficult — we are strengthening our units. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The heads of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU) reported on the occupier's intentions, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) head reported on counter-sabotage measures. A plan of further actions has been determined - both for the Kharkiv regional authorities and for all structures responsible for security in the region.

After listening to the reports, Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked with heads of the regional authorities from other border and frontline regions. The current situation, main risks and key needs have being discussed.

What is the situation in Kharkiv region

According to the information of the General Staff in the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, units of our troops have successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the directions of Pylna — Lyptsi, Lukyantsi — Slobozhanske, Pylna — Slobozhanske, Murom — Starytsia.

Fighting is still going on in the directions of Hlyboke — Lyptsi, Lukyantsi — Slobozhanske, Pylna — Slobozhanske, Murom — Starytsia, Pletenivka — Vovchansk. Loss of positions by our units was not allowed.

Ukrainian troops continue to carry out defence and stabilisation measures in Vovchansk and keep the situation there under control.

The losses of the invaders in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day amount to 95 servicemen and 27 units of weapons and military equipment.

In total, since 05/10/2024, the enemy has lost 710 Russian occupiers killed and wounded in this direction, and 125 units of enemy weapons and military equipment have also been destroyed.