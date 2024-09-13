Zelenskiy met with Boris Johnson. What were they talking about

On September 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv. They held talks regarding the current situation and the importance of increasing aid for Kyiv.

The ex-prime minister of Britain came to Kyiv to participate in the Yalta European strategy. It is held annually.

The head of state thanked Boris Johnson for his attention to Ukraine, his leadership in providing the necessary international assistance in 2022, and active public advocacy in support of our country. Share

Zelenskyy and Johnson discussed the importance of supporting Kyiv. They agreed that economic, military and political aid to Ukraine should be increased.

What is the Yalta European Strategy

The international annual conference was started back in 2003. It was visited by Ukrainian and foreign politicians and businessmen.

Until 2014, the event was held in Yalta. After the annexation of the peninsula, the meetings of the Yalta European strategy were moved to Kyiv.

Top officials and presidents of other countries come to the conference. In different years, the Yalta European Strategy was visited by US President Bill Clinton, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Polish President Alexander Kwasniewski, IMF Chairman Dominique Strauss-Kahn and others.