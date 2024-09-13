Zelenskiy met with Boris Johnson. What were they talking about

On September 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv. They held talks regarding the current situation and the importance of increasing aid for Kyiv.
Zelenskiy met with Johnson
The ex-prime minister of Britain came to Kyiv to participate in the Yalta European strategy. It is held annually.
Zelenskyy and Johnson discussed the importance of supporting Kyiv. They agreed that economic, military and political aid to Ukraine should be increased.
What is the Yalta European Strategy
The international annual conference was started back in 2003. It was visited by Ukrainian and foreign politicians and businessmen.
Until 2014, the event was held in Yalta. After the annexation of the peninsula, the meetings of the Yalta European strategy were moved to Kyiv.
Top officials and presidents of other countries come to the conference. In different years, the Yalta European Strategy was visited by US President Bill Clinton, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Polish President Alexander Kwasniewski, IMF Chairman Dominique Strauss-Kahn and others.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming to Ukraine for the second year in a row for the Yalta European Strategy meeting.
