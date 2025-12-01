Zelenskyy met with Macron in Paris — what was discussed

Ukraine needs a secure peace with Russia. The war must end as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy and Macron discussed a peace agreement

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Ukrainian head of state, his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris lasted several hours. The leaders paid most attention to negotiations to end the war and security guarantees.

The peace must become truly reliable. The war must end as soon as possible. Much depends on the activity of each leader now. We will talk to other leaders today as well. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Later, Zelenskyy, together with Emmanuel Macron (Keir Starmer was also in touch), spoke with Rustem Umerov and Steve Witkoff following the results of the talks in Florida.

Important brief. We agreed to discuss more details in person — the teams will agree on schedules for possible further contacts.

Recall that in recent days, Ukrainian officials have been actively discussing the US peace plan with representatives of the administration of President Donald Trump.

Initially, the peace plan contained clauses that were unacceptable to Ukraine. One of them provided for the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian defenders from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and their transfer under Russian control.

Also, the peace plan in its original form deprived Ukraine of any possibility of future membership in NATO — it would have to consolidate its neutral status.