Zelenskyy will meet with Macron in Paris — when exactly?

On December 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Paris, where he is scheduled to meet with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

According to the French President's office, Zelenskyy will visit Paris after the weekend.

At the meeting, the Ukrainian leader intends to consult with Macron on the conditions for a "just and lasting peace."

The visit will take place exactly two weeks after Zelenskyy's last trip to Paris.

Recall that in November, the United States presented Ukraine with a new peace plan to end the war. The document contained 28 points, but its conditions included many favorable points for Russia.

For this reason, last Sunday, November 23, a meeting was held in Geneva between delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Europe to finalize the document and make it more favorable for Kyiv.