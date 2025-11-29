Zelenskyy will meet with Macron in Paris — when exactly?
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy will meet with Macron in Paris — when exactly?

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

On December 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Paris, where he is scheduled to meet with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy will travel to Paris to meet with French President Macron on December 1 to discuss conditions for peace.
  • The purpose of the meeting is to consult with Macron on the conditions for a 'just and lasting peace'.
  • Active efforts for general political dialogue are evident with Zelenskyy's frequent visits to Paris, indicating a commitment to resolving conflicts.

Zelenskyy is going to Paris to meet with Macron

According to the French President's office, Zelenskyy will visit Paris after the weekend.

At the meeting, the Ukrainian leader intends to consult with Macron on the conditions for a "just and lasting peace."

The visit will take place exactly two weeks after Zelenskyy's last trip to Paris.

Recall that in November, the United States presented Ukraine with a new peace plan to end the war. The document contained 28 points, but its conditions included many favorable points for Russia.

For this reason, last Sunday, November 23, a meeting was held in Geneva between delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Europe to finalize the document and make it more favorable for Kyiv.

There was information in the media that the plan had been reduced from 28 to 19 points, with the final provisions to be approved at a meeting between the leaders of the United States and Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Macron signed a historic agreement to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron promised Ukraine innovative new-generation SAMP-T air defense systems
Office of the President of Ukraine
SAMP-T air defense systems
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron announced the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine
Macron announced the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?