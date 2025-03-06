Zelenskyy met with the heads of the European Commission and the European Council in Brussels — what they discussed

On March 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa in Brussels. The key topics of the meeting were air defense, weapons, and ammunition for Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on Telegram.

During a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa in Brussels, we discussed strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and the whole of Europe. Air defense, weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, timely supplies, strengthening the Ukrainian defense industry, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and countering sanctions evasion — all of these were among our topics today. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He thanked for the leadership in discussing increasing Europe's defense capabilities and strengthening Ukraine, and for all the support on the path to a just and sustainable peace.

It is very important that Ukrainians are not alone. We feel it and know it.

In turn, the President of the European Council emphasized the importance of strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe.

Europe's security and defense are not separate from Ukraine's security and defense. Stronger European defense strengthens Ukrainian defense, and stronger Ukrainian defense capabilities are also very important for strengthening our own defense.

The President of the European Commission emphasized that she will present a plan for rearmament of Europe at the European Council meeting, which provides for up to 800 billion euros in investments in the defense sector.

It gives Member States the financial space to invest in defense. It allows them to invest in the defense industry of Ukraine or to purchase military equipment that will be immediately transferred to Ukraine. Thus, it is aimed at the benefit of the rearmament of Europe, the rearmament of the European Union, and also the arming of Ukraine in its existential struggle for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Separately, there was a discussion of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Zelensky expressed hope that the heads of the European Commission and the European Council would facilitate the opening of the first "Fundamentals" cluster.

The Head of State also thanked for the adoption of the 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia and called for the start of work on the 17th, which should strengthen countermeasures against sanctions circumvention and expand restrictions on vessels of the Russian shadow fleet and their captains.