Zelenskyy met with Vasyl Malyuk — details of new personnel decisions
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the current head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, and announced the search for a new candidate for the post of special service officer.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy announces new personnel decisions after meeting with Vasyl Malyuk, the current head of SSU.
  • Discussion on candidates for the post of special service officer and the search for a new SBU head has been initiated.
  • Emphasis on Ukrainian asymmetric operations against the occupier and Russian state to achieve stronger results in combat.

Zelenskyy discussed with Malyuk the candidates for the post of SSU head

The President thanked Lieutenant General Malyuk for his combat work and suggested focusing on this particular area of activity.

There should be more Ukrainian asymmetric operations against the occupier and the Russian state, more of our strong results in destroying the enemy. Vasyl Vasylovich knows this best and will continue to do this in the SSU system. He instructed Vasyl Malyuk to make the direction of our asymmetric operations the strongest in the world. There are resources and proper political support for this.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy also discussed with Malyuk the candidates to elect the new head of the SSU.

Before that, Malyuk announced that he was resigning from the post of Head of the Security Service.

I will remain in the SSU system to implement asymmetric special operations of the world level, which will continue to cause maximum damage to the enemy. I am sure that a strong and modern special service is the key to the security of our state. The changes that the President of Ukraine is implementing in the defense sector are aimed at this, and I thank him

