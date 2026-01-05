Zelenskyy met with Vasyl Malyuk — details of new personnel decisions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the current head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, and announced the search for a new candidate for the post of special service officer.

The President thanked Lieutenant General Malyuk for his combat work and suggested focusing on this particular area of activity.

There should be more Ukrainian asymmetric operations against the occupier and the Russian state, more of our strong results in destroying the enemy. Vasyl Vasylovich knows this best and will continue to do this in the SSU system. He instructed Vasyl Malyuk to make the direction of our asymmetric operations the strongest in the world. There are resources and proper political support for this. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy also discussed with Malyuk the candidates to elect the new head of the SSU.

Before that, Malyuk announced that he was resigning from the post of Head of the Security Service.