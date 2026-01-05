Zelenskyy met with Vasyl Malyuk — details of new personnel decisions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the current head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, and announced the search for a new candidate for the post of special service officer.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy announces new personnel decisions after meeting with Vasyl Malyuk, the current head of SSU.
- Discussion on candidates for the post of special service officer and the search for a new SBU head has been initiated.
- Emphasis on Ukrainian asymmetric operations against the occupier and Russian state to achieve stronger results in combat.
Zelenskyy discussed with Malyuk the candidates for the post of SSU head
The President thanked Lieutenant General Malyuk for his combat work and suggested focusing on this particular area of activity.
Zelenskyy also discussed with Malyuk the candidates to elect the new head of the SSU.
Before that, Malyuk announced that he was resigning from the post of Head of the Security Service.
