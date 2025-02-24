Zelenskyy named 5 steps to achieve a just peace in 2025

This year should be the year of the beginning of a real, reliable peace. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named five steps that could bring it closer.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of 5 crucial steps to achieve a just peace in Ukraine by 2025.
- The outlined steps include active participation of Ukraine and Europe in negotiations, release of prisoners, and pursuit of NATO membership.
- Security guarantees from specific countries and unity among nations are also highlighted as key elements in the path towards peace.
5 steps must be taken to achieve a just peace in Ukraine — Zelenskyy
The head of state stated this in his opening remarks, opening the "Support Ukraine" summit.
He informed that he had handed over to the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, a document listing all ceasefire violations by Russia with specific dates.
Therefore, peace can be the result of balanced diplomacy and absolutely clear security guarantees.
Zelenskyy named five steps that could bring real peace closer.
Ukraine and Europe must be at the negotiating table.
Secondly, according to the head of state, ending the war should begin with steps that restore trust — this could be the release of prisoners.
Russia should release the Ukrainians. Ukraine is ready to exchange everyone for everyone, and this is a fair option.
The third, he said, is NATO membership.
If, according to Zelensky, NATO membership for Ukraine continues to remain closed, "we will have no other choice but to build NATO in Ukraine."
That is, to provide such funding, such contingents, such defense production, which will mean guaranteed peace. Can we do it ourselves? No.
The fourth step towards establishing a just peace is the commitment of specific countries to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.
He emphasized that Ukraine is creating the basis of a new European air shield.
Please, every commitment to air defense is critically important. And on this initial foundation, we must together create a sufficiently effective security system of guarantees for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe.
He called the fifth element the need to be united.
On February 24, the "Support Ukraine" summit will be held with the participation of Volodymyr Zelensky. It will be attended by the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Spain, Canada, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, the OSCE Secretary General, the Minister for European Affairs of the French Republic, as well as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, António Costa.
