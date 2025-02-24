Zelenskyy named 5 steps to achieve a just peace in 2025

This year should be the year of the beginning of a real, reliable peace. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named five steps that could bring it closer.

5 steps must be taken to achieve a just peace in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

The head of state stated this in his opening remarks, opening the "Support Ukraine" summit.

This year should be the year of the beginning of a real, reliable peace. Putin will not give us this peace, he will not give it in exchange for something. We must win peace with the strength, wisdom and unity of our cooperation with you. Peace cannot be declared in one hour, it cannot be declared in one day today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, unfortunately, this is the reality. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He informed that he had handed over to the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, a document listing all ceasefire violations by Russia with specific dates.

Therefore, peace can be the result of balanced diplomacy and absolutely clear security guarantees.

Zelenskyy named five steps that could bring real peace closer.

Ukraine and Europe must be at the negotiating table.

The war continues against Ukraine, so Ukraine must be at the negotiating table together with Europe. After all, Russia's strategic target is Europe, the European way of life, and therefore the security and fate of Europe cannot be determined without Europe. Share

Secondly, according to the head of state, ending the war should begin with steps that restore trust — this could be the release of prisoners.

Russia should release the Ukrainians. Ukraine is ready to exchange everyone for everyone, and this is a fair option.

The third, he said, is NATO membership.

Ukraine and many in the world claim that NATO is now the simplest, cheapest, most reliable way to guarantee peace and tranquility in Europe. And this is true. It is a ready-made and effective system of security guarantees that has been working for decades and has prevented the outbreak of war even where there is a border with Russia... We must be honest: Ukraine deserves not only EU membership, but also the security guarantees that NATO provides. Share

If, according to Zelensky, NATO membership for Ukraine continues to remain closed, "we will have no other choice but to build NATO in Ukraine."

That is, to provide such funding, such contingents, such defense production, which will mean guaranteed peace. Can we do it ourselves? No.

The fourth step towards establishing a just peace is the commitment of specific countries to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

We already have 28 security agreements with partners and almost everyone who is participating in today's meeting. And these are very clear commitments that make Ukraine stronger. These are defense, financial, political things that work primarily to prevent the spread of this war. We need to increase what we agreed with you on a bilateral basis — more defense production, more financial sustainability, more technological things and what directly protects people's lives — developing Ukrainian air defense. Share

He emphasized that Ukraine is creating the basis of a new European air shield.

Please, every commitment to air defense is critically important. And on this initial foundation, we must together create a sufficiently effective security system of guarantees for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe.

He called the fifth element the need to be united.

Now is the time to do more than yesterday, to support each other more than ever, so that this year we can say: we did everything we could and had to do, and now there is peace. Share

On February 24, the "Support Ukraine" summit will be held with the participation of Volodymyr Zelensky. It will be attended by the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Spain, Canada, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, the OSCE Secretary General, the Minister for European Affairs of the French Republic, as well as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, António Costa.