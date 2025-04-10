Zelenskyy released a new video of the interrogation of a Chinese prisoner

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video of part of the interrogation of a Chinese prisoner and stated that the involvement of Chinese citizens in the war on the side of Russia is not isolated cases, but a systematic Russian effort.

Russia systematically recruits Chinese citizens for war against Ukraine — Zelenskyy

The head of state announced this on Facebook.

The Security Service of Ukraine is taking the necessary procedural actions with the prisoners (two Chinese citizens — ed.), who were captured recently in the Donetsk region. All information regarding the participation of other such persons in Russia's actions against Ukraine is also being studied. It is obvious that these are not isolated cases, but systematic Russian work, in particular, on the territory and in the jurisdiction of China, to recruit citizens of this state for the war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He emphasized that everything necessary must be done to ensure that Russia does not have such and similar opportunities to prolong and expand the war.

The President also released a video of part of the interrogation of a captured Chinese citizen. In the video, the prisoner talks, in particular, about how he was captured, what weapons he fought with, and who commanded him.