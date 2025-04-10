Zelenskyy released a new video of the interrogation of a Chinese prisoner

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video of part of the interrogation of a Chinese prisoner and stated that the involvement of Chinese citizens in the war on the side of Russia is not isolated cases, but a systematic Russian effort.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy unveils a video of the interrogation of a Chinese prisoner, exposing Russian efforts to systematically recruit Chinese citizens for the war against Ukraine.
- The involvement of Chinese citizens in the conflict is portrayed as part of a larger systematic strategy by Russia, rather than isolated incidents.
Russia systematically recruits Chinese citizens for war against Ukraine — Zelenskyy
The head of state announced this on Facebook.
He emphasized that everything necessary must be done to ensure that Russia does not have such and similar opportunities to prolong and expand the war.
The President also released a video of part of the interrogation of a captured Chinese citizen. In the video, the prisoner talks, in particular, about how he was captured, what weapons he fought with, and who commanded him.
