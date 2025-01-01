Zelenskyy responded to Russia's attack on Ukraine on New Year's Eve

Russia continued to strike Ukraine even on New Year's Eve. One person was killed in a drone attack on January 1.

Even on New Year's Eve, Russia was only concerned about how to hurt Ukraine. One hundred and eleven strike drones against our cities. Most of them did not reach their targets thanks to our air defenses, our mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems. But, unfortunately, at this time, one person is known to have died. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and thanked everyone who defends Ukraine.

"I thank our army, which is holding back the assaults, rescuers, ready to help anywhere in Ukraine, emergency services, medics, and everyone who saves lives," the head of state emphasized.

What is known about the drone attack on Kyiv on New Year's Eve?

On New Year's Eve, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 111 drones. Of these, 63 were shot down, and another 46 drone simulators lost their location. Two drones changed course and flew towards Russia and Belarus.

On the morning of January 1, enemy drones flew into the capital, where air defenses were operating.