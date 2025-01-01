Zelenskyy responded to Russia's attack on Ukraine on New Year's Eve

Russia continued to strike Ukraine even on New Year's Eve. One person was killed in a drone attack on January 1.
Even on New Year's Eve, Russia was only concerned about how to hurt Ukraine.
The President expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and thanked everyone who defends Ukraine.
What is known about the drone attack on Kyiv on New Year's Eve?
On New Year's Eve, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 111 drones. Of these, 63 were shot down, and another 46 drone simulators lost their location. Two drones changed course and flew towards Russia and Belarus.
On the morning of January 1, enemy drones flew into the capital, where air defenses were operating.
In the Svyatoshynskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv, drone debris caused fires.
In the Pechersk district, debris partially destroyed two floors of a residential building. Rescuers found the body of a deceased person under the rubble.
Also in the Pechersk district, a fire broke out on the roof of the National Bank of Ukraine building due to falling debris.
