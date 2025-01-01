Zelenskyy responded to Russia's attack on Ukraine on New Year's Eve
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's attack on Ukraine on New Year's Eve

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's attack on Ukraine on New Year's Eve
Russia continued to strike Ukraine even on New Year's Eve. One person was killed in a drone attack on January 1.

Points of attention

  • On New Year's Eve, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using 111 drones, resulting in the death of one person.
  • President Zelensky expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and thanked the country's defenders for their dedication.
  • Russian military drones caused fires and destruction in Kyiv, and air defense intervention prevented other drones from reaching their targets.
  • Of the total number of drones, only 63 were shot down, the rest lost their location or changed their flight course.

Even on New Year's Eve, Russia was only concerned about how to hurt Ukraine.

Even on New Year's Eve, Russia was only concerned about how to hurt Ukraine. One hundred and eleven strike drones against our cities. Most of them did not reach their targets thanks to our air defenses, our mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems. But, unfortunately, at this time, one person is known to have died.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and thanked everyone who defends Ukraine.

"I thank our army, which is holding back the assaults, rescuers, ready to help anywhere in Ukraine, emergency services, medics, and everyone who saves lives," the head of state emphasized.

What is known about the drone attack on Kyiv on New Year's Eve?

On New Year's Eve, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 111 drones. Of these, 63 were shot down, and another 46 drone simulators lost their location. Two drones changed course and flew towards Russia and Belarus.

On the morning of January 1, enemy drones flew into the capital, where air defenses were operating.

  • In the Svyatoshynskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv, drone debris caused fires.

  • In the Pechersk district, debris partially destroyed two floors of a residential building. Rescuers found the body of a deceased person under the rubble.

  • Also in the Pechersk district, a fire broke out on the roof of the National Bank of Ukraine building due to falling debris.

