Zelenskyy responded to Trump's accusations about Crimea
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Donald Trump's criticism of his statements regarding Crimea by recalling the statement of his first-term Secretary of State regarding non-recognition of the Russian annexation.

  • President Zelenskyy reaffirms Ukraine's stance on Crimea issue in response to Trump's accusations, emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and international law.
  • Zelenskyy stresses the readiness of Ukraine to cooperate with international partners in addressing the annexation of Crimea by Russia.
  • Zelenskyy recalls the statement of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo under the first Trump administration, confirming non-recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea.

On the X, Zelensky recalled the meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Britain, France, and Germany in London, adding that "there were a lot of emotions today."

We are grateful to our partners. Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution, and we are absolutely confident that our partners, in particular the United States, will act in accordance with their strong decisions.

To his post on X, he attached a screenshot of the Crimean Declaration — a statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the first Trump administration in 2018, which confirmed the non-recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Recall, according to media reports, the Donald Trump administration handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris last week, which was presented as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement. Among other things, the US is ready to recognize Russia's control over Ukraine's Crimea.

