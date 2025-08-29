Zelenskyy responded to Trump's ambiguous statement about Ukraine
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that US leader Donald Trump has not lost interest in the negotiation process surrounding Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • The focus is on organizing a successful meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, with Trump understanding the challenges and complexities involved in the process.
  • Both Zelenskyy and Trump express optimism that with strong efforts, successful diplomatic outcomes can be achieved in ending the war.

Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader to respond to Trump's words that he "doesn't want to be involved" in the negotiations.

"No, no, I had a very good conversation with him, really. He understands that this is not an easy path," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The head of state suggested that Trump's words referred specifically to Zelensky's first potential meeting with Putin.

As Zelensky recalled, the head of the White House is convinced that a bilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the Russian Federation should precede a trilateral one with his participation.

Trump wants to succeed, for himself and for the United States, and he understands that he probably won't succeed in the first meeting. But I'm sure that if we're all strong enough, we can succeed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, Trump allegedly wants to leave it to Kyiv and Moscow to organize a meeting between their leaders.

Thus, the American leader wants to step back from negotiations to end the war for the time being.

