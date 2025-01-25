Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on January 25 that he had banned negotiations with Russia at the start of a full-scale invasion to stop separatism in the country.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy banned negotiations with Russia to halt separatism in the country and ensure its territorial integrity.
- The ban on negotiations was a strategic move by Zelenskyy to safeguard the security of the Euro-Atlantic space and counter unrealistic demands made by Moscow.
- During failed negotiations in Istanbul, Russia demanded the appointment of a pro-Russian president, control over Donbas, reduction of the Ukrainian army, and changing the status of the Ukrainian language.
- Zelenskyy's decisive action in prohibiting negotiations with Russia showcased his commitment to protecting Ukraine's independence and sovereignty amidst external pressure.
- The revelations by Zelenskyy shed light on the challenges faced during negotiations with the aggressor country and the importance of maintaining Ukraine's national interests.
Zelenskyy simply stopped separatism in our state
The head of state announced this during a joint media briefing with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.
According to the President, the Russians tried to apply pressure at that time “through many different corridors.”
He noted that he had made an "absolutely fair decision."
I am the President of Ukraine, I am the leader of these or those negotiations. I forbade everyone else from doing so. Putin, of course, did not like it, because he had many channels. There are channels that everyone knows about, because the relevant people were arrested, and then we exchanged them for our military, and they also used other channels, even in some of our institutions, which I am not ready to talk about publicly yet.
We will remind, in October 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council "On Ukraine's actions in response to the Russian Federation's attempt to annex the territories of our state, in order to guarantee the security of the Euro-Atlantic space, Ukraine, and restore its territorial integrity."
The NSDC decision states the impossibility of holding negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
Zelenskyy revealed details of the negotiations
As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, negotiations with the aggressor country in Istanbul failed because Moscow made cynical and unrealistic demands.
The head of state says that the Kremlin demanded that pro-Russian former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Viktor Medvedchuk, become the new president of Ukraine.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team did not stop there and demanded a sharp reduction in the size of the Ukrainian army to 50,000 people and a vote for the country's neutral status.
Official Moscow also wanted the Russian language to become the state language.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, during the negotiations in Istanbul, the team of the illegitimate Russian president wanted Ukraine to eliminate all its weapons with a range of more than 20 kilometers.
