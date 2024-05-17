Zelenskyy: Russia's army targets gas infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine

During a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the criminal army of the Russian Federation targeted the gas infrastructure in western Ukraine.
The Russian army is attacking the gas infrastructure in western Ukraine
The head of state noted that Ukraine needs additional air defence equipment to protect critical gas infrastructure facilities.
He added that Ukraine and Poland instructed the relevant teams to start working on an urgent agreement on security guarantees.
What is known about Zelenskyy's Staff meeting about the Kharkiv region?
On May 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in Kharkiv.
It is noted that the president attended to the report of the AFU Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the OSTG "Khortytsia" commander Yuriy Sodol, and the OTG [Operational Task Group—Ed.] "Kharkiv" Mykhailo Drapatoy regarding the operational situation at the front.
In particular, the current situation in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk regions was discussed.
The chiefs of DIU chief, Kyrylo Budanov and Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) Oleg Ivashchenko, reported on the intentions of the occupier, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Vasyl Malyuk - on countersubversive measures.
A plan of further action has been defined - both for the regional authorities of the Kharkiv region and for all structures responsible for security in the area.
The president also listened to the reports of regional government leaders from other border and frontline regions regarding the current situation, significant risks, and critical needs and gave relevant instructions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-