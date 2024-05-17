Zelenskyy: Russia's army targets gas infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Russia's army targets gas infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine

During a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the criminal army of the Russian Federation targeted the gas infrastructure in western Ukraine.

The Russian army is attacking the gas infrastructure in western Ukraine

One of the goals of the Russian Federation now is the gas infrastructure in western Ukraine. Russia's success there will threaten Europe's energy security. We must jointly find a way to counteract this, Zelenskyy emphasised.

The head of state noted that Ukraine needs additional air defence equipment to protect critical gas infrastructure facilities.

He added that Ukraine and Poland instructed the relevant teams to start working on an urgent agreement on security guarantees.

Between historical partners, it should be as ambitious as possible, Zelenskyy said.

What is known about Zelenskyy's Staff meeting about the Kharkiv region?

On May 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in Kharkiv.

It is noted that the president attended to the report of the AFU Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the OSTG "Khortytsia" commander Yuriy Sodol, and the OTG [Operational Task Group—Ed.] "Kharkiv" Mykhailo Drapatoy regarding the operational situation at the front.

In particular, the current situation in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk regions was discussed.

As of today, the situation in Kharkiv region is generally under control, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier. But the direction remains extremely difficult - the divisions are strengthening, - it is noted in the publication on the president's website.

The chiefs of DIU chief, Kyrylo Budanov and Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) Oleg Ivashchenko, reported on the intentions of the occupier, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Vasyl Malyuk - on countersubversive measures.

A plan of further action has been defined - both for the regional authorities of the Kharkiv region and for all structures responsible for security in the area.

The president also listened to the reports of regional government leaders from other border and frontline regions regarding the current situation, significant risks, and critical needs and gave relevant instructions.

