According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has already managed to prove to the whole world that it is "NATO's second army", as it has been repelling "the world's second army" for more than 12 years in a row.

Zelensky calls for Ukraine to join NATO

Ukraine today is de facto the second army of NATO, which is not inferior to the second army of the world. And that is why we, we are needed by NATO de jure. This is a fact recognized by all leaders. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is truly afraid of his army returning home.

In fact, the point is that the head of the Kremlin does not want to end the war without victory.

However, the head of state assured that Russia would in no case win.

He is physically afraid of his army. And therefore, if there is no ceasefire without concrete security guarantees, he will return to war. And this time, others may be under attack, — explained Volodymyr Zelensky. Share

According to the Ukrainian leader, the Russian dictator will sit in the Kremlin until his death.

He has a very specific goal — the revival of the Soviet Union.