According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has already managed to prove to the whole world that it is "NATO's second army", as it has been repelling "the world's second army" for more than 12 years in a row.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy highlights Russia's fear of his army and the Kremlin's goal of reviving the Soviet Union through Ukraine.
- The article sheds light on the complexities of the situation in Ukraine and its crucial position in international relations.
Zelensky calls for Ukraine to join NATO
According to the Ukrainian leader, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is truly afraid of his army returning home.
In fact, the point is that the head of the Kremlin does not want to end the war without victory.
However, the head of state assured that Russia would in no case win.
According to the Ukrainian leader, the Russian dictator will sit in the Kremlin until his death.
He has a very specific goal — the revival of the Soviet Union.
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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