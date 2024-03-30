Zelenskyy says Putin to give back all Ukraine's occupied territories after AFU reach Feb. 2022 frontline
Ukraine
Zelenskyy says Putin to give back all Ukraine's occupied territories after AFU reach Feb. 2022 frontline

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Source:  CBS News

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can return all occupied territories to Ukraine if the Armed Forces of Ukraine go to the front line as of February 2022.

When Russia can give all the occupied territories

In an interview with CBS News, Zelenskyy explained when Putin might be ready for dialogue.

We will not need to de-occupy all our territories exclusively by military means. I am sure that when Putin loses everything he has captured after 2022, confidence will increase among those countries that still doubt whether to support Ukraine, and Putin will lose power within his state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The war may reach Europe and the USA

The president also noted that Putin sees Ukraine as a satellite of the Russian Federation.

At the moment it is us, then Kazakhstan, then the Baltic states, then Poland, then Germany. At least half of Germany.

Zelenskyy said that Putin is determined to restore the former Soviet Union's imperial glory and geographical borders.

Missiles can reach any country even tomorrow. This aggression and Putin's army can come to Europe, and then the citizens of the United States, the soldiers of the United States will have to defend Europe because they are members of NATO.

Zelenskyy said that there may be some in the West who are tired of hearing this message, "but only those who do not know what war is and who have never lost their children are tired."

World
World
