According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can return all occupied territories to Ukraine if the Armed Forces of Ukraine go to the front line as of February 2022.
When Russia can give all the occupied territories
In an interview with CBS News, Zelenskyy explained when Putin might be ready for dialogue.
The war may reach Europe and the USA
The president also noted that Putin sees Ukraine as a satellite of the Russian Federation.
Zelenskyy said that Putin is determined to restore the former Soviet Union's imperial glory and geographical borders.
Zelenskyy said that there may be some in the West who are tired of hearing this message, "but only those who do not know what war is and who have never lost their children are tired."
