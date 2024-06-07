Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't cede its territories to Russia for war's end

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the French National Assembly during his visit to France and ruled out the possibility of any territorial concessions to Russia.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy ruled out the possibility of territorial concessions to Russia, stressing the inadmissibility of losing a war with Russia.
- The president confidently asserts that Ukraine will win the war started by Russia and calls for unity and bold actions.
- Zelenskyy warned the EU about the real threat from Russia, stressing that other European countries could become possible victims of aggression.
- The President revealed the danger of the Russian regime and its aggressive actions towards various countries, expressing confidence in the importance of unity and fighting the threat.
- Zelenskyy called for the courage and support of allies in the fight against Russian aggression, emphasizing the importance of unity and the absence of a place for evil in the world.
Zelenskyy rules out the possibility of territorial concessions from Russia
The head of state expressed confidence that Ukraine will win the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
Zelenskyy warned the EU about the real threat of an attack from Russia
According to the president, the next victims of Russian aggression may be the Baltic states, Poland or the Balkans.
Zelenskyy once again emphasized that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine in case of success.
The head of state noted that the Kremlin's threats to the leadership of France due to the alleged sending of French military instructors to Ukraine are another argument in favour of bold actions by partners.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-