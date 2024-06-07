Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't cede its territories to Russia for war's end

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the French National Assembly during his visit to France and ruled out the possibility of any territorial concessions to Russia.

Can Putin win the war? No, because you and I have no right to lose. Can this war die out on the lines that exist now? No, because there are no lines for evil that exist 80 years ago or now. And if someone tries to draw temporary lines himself, it will only give a pause before a new war...Hitler crossed line after line, Putin is doing the same today, — the president emphasised.

The head of state expressed confidence that Ukraine will win the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

Can we win this battle? Definitely yes. We can. Ukraine, Ukraine, and therefore Europe. Europe, and therefore France. I am sure of it, as is France. France believed in freedom when D-Day had not yet taken place, but the day of the landing, like the day of European victory, was inevitable, Zelenskyy emphasised.

Zelenskyy warned the EU about the real threat of an attack from Russia

According to the president, the next victims of Russian aggression may be the Baltic states, Poland or the Balkans.

They are once again trying to reshape Europe by force and they say that certain peoples allegedly "do not deserve" to exist independently. All this is directed against Ukraine today, but in order to be directed against others tomorrow, — emphasised the head of state.

Zelenskyy once again emphasized that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine in case of success.

This Russian regime does not recognize borders, even Europe is not enough for it, it has already destroyed Syria and chaotic the Sahel, it invests in terror and undermines life where it can reach, where it does not meet resistance, — the president notes.

The head of state noted that the Kremlin's threats to the leadership of France due to the alleged sending of French military instructors to Ukraine are another argument in favour of bold actions by partners.