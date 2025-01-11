Zelenskyy set a goal for 2025 for the Ukrainian military-industrial complex

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, at which he instructed to increase the number of drone orders.
Zelenskyy set a goal for Ukrainian weapons manufacturers for 2025
Zelenskyy emphasized this in a video address published on the President's website.
According to him, the participants of the Stavka reported on contracts — those that are already being implemented, those that are planned.
This is a joint task of weapons manufacturers, our government officials, and everyone involved — to make this year a record year for drones of all types, as well as to significantly increase the production of Ukrainian missiles, artillery, and all necessary equipment.
The President instructed to increase the number of drone orders.
This is already being done. Our arsenals are one of the guarantees of independence, as is the accuracy of our soldiers.
He expressed gratitude to all units that strike at Russian territory: at military facilities, at the military logistics of the invaders.
The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was a preventive step — Zelensky
He said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24.
Zelensky noted that the Kursk operation was a preventive step, as Ukraine and its partners had information about Russia's plans to occupy northern Ukraine. In particular, they recorded the accumulation of Russian troops to occupy Sumy.
According to the president, there are currently 60,000 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region, which also helped Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv region, as the occupiers transferred a significant number of their troops from there to Kursk.
