Zelenskyy set a goal for 2025 for the Ukrainian military-industrial complex
Ukraine
Zelenskyy set a goal for 2025 for the Ukrainian military-industrial complex

Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, at which he instructed to increase the number of drone orders.

  • President Zelenskyy aims to boost the Ukrainian military-industrial complex by setting ambitious goals for 2025, including increasing drone orders and production of essential defense equipment.
  • The meeting at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters emphasized the importance of enhancing the country's arsenal and ensuring the independence and accuracy of Ukrainian soldiers.
  • The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was highlighted as a tactical success in preventing Russian occupation of northern Ukraine, showcasing Ukraine's strategic readiness and intelligence.
  • President Zelenskyy's focus on maintaining peace and security reflects Ukraine's commitment to peaceful coexistence and sovereignty, underscoring the nation's desire for a peaceful existence without conflict.
  • Collaboration between weapons manufacturers, government officials, and stakeholders is crucial in achieving record achievements in drone production and enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy set a goal for Ukrainian weapons manufacturers for 2025

Zelenskyy emphasized this in a video address published on the President's website.

Just held a meeting. The main thing is our drone operations and procurement for this year, procurement of everything the Defense Forces need.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, the participants of the Stavka reported on contracts — those that are already being implemented, those that are planned.

This is a joint task of weapons manufacturers, our government officials, and everyone involved — to make this year a record year for drones of all types, as well as to significantly increase the production of Ukrainian missiles, artillery, and all necessary equipment.

The President instructed to increase the number of drone orders.

This is already being done. Our arsenals are one of the guarantees of independence, as is the accuracy of our soldiers.

He expressed gratitude to all units that strike at Russian territory: at military facilities, at the military logistics of the invaders.

"There should be more and more such important results," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was a preventive step — Zelensky

He said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24.

Zelensky noted that the Kursk operation was a preventive step, as Ukraine and its partners had information about Russia's plans to occupy northern Ukraine. In particular, they recorded the accumulation of Russian troops to occupy Sumy.

According to the president, there are currently 60,000 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region, which also helped Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv region, as the occupiers transferred a significant number of their troops from there to Kursk.

That is, it was a tactical success for Ukraine, but not a success for occupation. We don't need their territory, we don't need their lands, we don't need their people. We just want to live peacefully, at home, without war. That's the only thing we need.

