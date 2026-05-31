Zelenskyy showed the consequences of Russia's attack on the Nova Poshta terminal in Dnipro

On May 31, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian drone strike was causing a warehouse building of the Nova Poshta terminal and vehicles to burn in the Dnipro.
Points of attention
- Nearly 70 rescuers and 40 police officers are engaged in addressing the aftermath of the enemy strike, with no reported casualties.
- The Ukrainian President calls for unified efforts, long-range sanctions, and diplomatic pressure on Russia to halt further aggression and establish a just peace.
Zelenskyy showed the consequences of Russian terror in the Dnipro
According to the Ukrainian leader, the elimination of the consequences of the Russian strike on the city is currently underway.
The Head of State officially confirmed that about 70 rescuers and 40 police officers were involved in combating the consequences of the enemy strike, and almost 30 pieces of equipment are working.
According to the head of state, Ukrainian long-range "sanctions", sanctions from Kyiv's allies, all forms of political and economic pressure on Russia must work in order to achieve real security.
The President of Ukraine reminded the international community that exceptionally strong pressure on the Russian Federation will help restore a just peace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-