Zelenskyy showed the consequences of Russia's attack on the Nova Poshta terminal in Dnipro

On May 31, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian drone strike was causing a warehouse building of the Nova Poshta terminal and vehicles to burn in the Dnipro.

Zelenskyy showed the consequences of Russian terror in the Dnipro

According to the Ukrainian leader, the elimination of the consequences of the Russian strike on the city is currently underway.

A drone attack has set the Nova Poshta terminal warehouse and vehicles on fire. State Emergency Service units are working at the scene, continuously extinguishing the fire. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State officially confirmed that about 70 rescuers and 40 police officers were involved in combating the consequences of the enemy strike, and almost 30 pieces of equipment are working.

Everyone is making every effort. Fortunately, there are no casualties. All these strikes must be stopped. All that is needed is sufficient support for our defense and continued pressure on Russia," Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed. Share

According to the head of state, Ukrainian long-range "sanctions", sanctions from Kyiv's allies, all forms of political and economic pressure on Russia must work in order to achieve real security.