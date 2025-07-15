Zelenskyy signed the law on multiple citizenship

What is known about Zelensky's decision?

As the head of state reported, he signed the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 18 with a series of changes in the issues of acquiring and maintaining Ukrainian citizenship.

Thanks to multiple citizenship, we will be able to create more real legal foundations for the unity of our entire great people — millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other peoples who have linked their fate with Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, from now on, Ukraine will begin identifying the first partner states with which multiple citizenship will be introduced.

What is important to understand is that the idea of a law on multiple citizenship was discussed even before the full-scale war and was further updated after 2022.

The current law was submitted by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to parliament back in January 2024.