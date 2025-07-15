Zelenskyy signed the law on multiple citizenship
Zelenskyy signed the law on multiple citizenship

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On July 15, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law regulating the issue of multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The law initiates the identification of partner states for multiple citizenship, signaling a new era in Ukrainian citizenship regulations.
  • In addition to the multiple citizenship law, President Zelenskyy signed urgent documents, including the ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine.

What is known about Zelensky's decision?

As the head of state reported, he signed the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 18 with a series of changes in the issues of acquiring and maintaining Ukrainian citizenship.

Thanks to multiple citizenship, we will be able to create more real legal foundations for the unity of our entire great people — millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other peoples who have linked their fate with Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, from now on, Ukraine will begin identifying the first partner states with which multiple citizenship will be introduced.

What is important to understand is that the idea of a law on multiple citizenship was discussed even before the full-scale war and was further updated after 2022.

The current law was submitted by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to parliament back in January 2024.

In addition, on July 15, the president urgently signed other documents, including the ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine, as well as the suspension of the Ottawa Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine.

