Zelenskyy stressed the great potential of Ukraine's military-industrial complex — what weapons are produced

Ukraine has great potential in the production of drones and missiles, as well as other weapons.
Ukraine already produces 40 “Bohdan” self-propelled guns per month — Zelenskyy
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to him, despite all the difficulties, Ukrainians are creating a national defense product. At the same time, in some parameters, it is ahead of many others in the world.
The president also said that last year Ukraine delivered 2.4 million mortar and artillery ammunition of various calibers to the front. He believes that Ukrainians are currently the first in Europe in the development and use of drones.
We have successfully used our Neptunes, our cruise missiles, many times. There will come a time when we will be able to start using our own ballistic missiles regularly.
According to him, the development of ballistics is one of the key tasks of state security.
By the end of the year, Ukraine will open platforms for arms exports to the EU, the US, and the Middle East. Arms revenues will provide an opportunity to finance scarce defense needs.
The time has come to launch the export of our Ukrainian weapons, those types of weapons that we have in surplus. And therefore can be exported, so that there is funding for those types of weapons that are especially needed today here, in Ukraine, for defense.
