Zelenskyy stressed the great potential of Ukraine's military-industrial complex — what weapons are produced
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Ukraine has great potential in the production of drones and missiles, as well as other weapons.

Points of attention

  • The production of drones, missiles, and self-propelled guns in Ukraine showcases the country's growing capabilities in the defense industry.
  • President Zelenskyy highlights Ukraine's leadership in drone development within Europe, underlining the strategic importance of these advancements for national security.
  • The successful development of domestic artillery, including the production of “Bohdan” self-propelled guns and missile systems, enhances Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Ukraine already produces 40 “Bohdan” self-propelled guns per month — Zelenskyy

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, despite all the difficulties, Ukrainians are creating a national defense product. At the same time, in some parameters, it is ahead of many others in the world.

We were able to establish the production of our domestic artillery in record time, quickly and with high quality. We are already producing 40 of our "Bogdan" alone per month. This is a serious result. We thank the manufacturers.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The president also said that last year Ukraine delivered 2.4 million mortar and artillery ammunition of various calibers to the front. He believes that Ukrainians are currently the first in Europe in the development and use of drones.

Ukrainian naval drones have become a global defense sensation. They have allowed us to regain control of part of the Black Sea, which is essential for the stability of our state and the protection of our cities, Odessa and other cities.

We have successfully used our Neptunes, our cruise missiles, many times. There will come a time when we will be able to start using our own ballistic missiles regularly.

According to him, the development of ballistics is one of the key tasks of state security.

This is one of the key security tasks, security tasks for the state and all enterprises and people who are responsible for Ukraine's missile program. Its own effective ballistics is one of the guarantees of security.

By the end of the year, Ukraine will open platforms for arms exports to the EU, the US, and the Middle East. Arms revenues will provide an opportunity to finance scarce defense needs.

The time has come to launch the export of our Ukrainian weapons, those types of weapons that we have in surplus. And therefore can be exported, so that there is funding for those types of weapons that are especially needed today here, in Ukraine, for defense.

