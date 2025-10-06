Zelenskyy stressed the great potential of Ukraine's military-industrial complex — what weapons are produced

Ukraine has great potential in the production of drones and missiles, as well as other weapons.

Ukraine already produces 40 “Bohdan” self-propelled guns per month — Zelenskyy

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, despite all the difficulties, Ukrainians are creating a national defense product. At the same time, in some parameters, it is ahead of many others in the world.

We were able to establish the production of our domestic artillery in record time, quickly and with high quality. We are already producing 40 of our "Bogdan" alone per month. This is a serious result. We thank the manufacturers. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The president also said that last year Ukraine delivered 2.4 million mortar and artillery ammunition of various calibers to the front. He believes that Ukrainians are currently the first in Europe in the development and use of drones.

Ukrainian naval drones have become a global defense sensation. They have allowed us to regain control of part of the Black Sea, which is essential for the stability of our state and the protection of our cities, Odessa and other cities. Share

We have successfully used our Neptunes, our cruise missiles, many times. There will come a time when we will be able to start using our own ballistic missiles regularly.

According to him, the development of ballistics is one of the key tasks of state security.

This is one of the key security tasks, security tasks for the state and all enterprises and people who are responsible for Ukraine's missile program. Its own effective ballistics is one of the guarantees of security. Share

By the end of the year, Ukraine will open platforms for arms exports to the EU, the US, and the Middle East. Arms revenues will provide an opportunity to finance scarce defense needs.