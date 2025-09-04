Zelenskyy summed up the results of the next meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" — what was decided

On September 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting in Paris of partner countries from the "Coalition of the Willing."
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing war during the Coalition of the Willing meeting.
- Discussions involved more than 30 countries working towards ensuring Ukraine's security on land, sea, air, and cyberspace.
- Preparations for a new package of sanctions against Russia are underway in collaboration with the EU and Japan to increase pressure and support for Ukraine.
We discussed in detail the readiness of each country to guarantee Ukraine's security — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy reported that the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" was held offline and online. More than 30 countries, united by the same desire to end this war with a reliable peace and long-term security, participated.
Zelensky noted that Russia is doing everything possible to delay the negotiation process and continue the war.
The President thanked everyone for this important work, for their support of Ukraine, and their willingness to continue to help us protect life.
I would especially like to thank President Trump for all his efforts to end this war and America's readiness to provide support for Ukraine from its side.
