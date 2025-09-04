Zelenskyy summed up the results of the next meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" — what was decided

On September 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting in Paris of partner countries from the "Coalition of the Willing."

We discussed in detail the readiness of each country to guarantee Ukraine's security — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy reported that the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" was held offline and online. More than 30 countries, united by the same desire to end this war with a reliable peace and long-term security, participated.

We discussed in detail the readiness of each country to contribute to ensuring security on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace. We coordinated positions and discussed the components of security guarantees. And I am grateful to each and every one for understanding that the main guarantee of security is a strong Ukrainian army. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that Russia is doing everything possible to delay the negotiation process and continue the war.

We need to increase support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia. The 19th package of EU sanctions is currently being prepared. Japan is also working on sanctions measures.

The President thanked everyone for this important work, for their support of Ukraine, and their willingness to continue to help us protect life.