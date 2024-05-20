Zelenskyy: Two Patriots system for Kharkiv to change situation fundamentally

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, against the backdrop of Russia's active shelling of Kharkiv, said that two Patriot air defence systems in the city would fundamentally change the situation.

The world can stop Russian terror — and for this the deficit of political will of the leaders must be overcome. Two "Patriots" will fundamentally change the situation for Kharkiv. Air defense systems for our other cities and a sufficient amount of support for our soldiers on the front lines will ensure the defeat of Russian terror, Zelenskyy emphasised.

The President thanked all the leaders and states that are acting decisively to bring a just end to the war and the accountability of terrorists.

He reminded that only today, May 19, and only as a result of one of the shellings in Kharkiv Oblast, 16 people were injured, and five were killed. Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the victims of Russian terror.

According to the information of the Kharkiv region law enforcement officers, the Russian Federation criminal army struck a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova.

It is noted that five people died, and at least 16 were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

On May 19, around 11:00 a.m., the police received a report about the shelling of the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Malodanylivskyi community, Kharkiv region. Police and medics arrived at the address. Already in 20 minutes, the enemy struck again on the same street, law enforcement officers' statement emphasises.

It is noted that an 8-year-old child was injured.

Also among the injured are a police officer and an ambulance paramedic who came under repeated fire while assisting at the scene of the shooting.

A resident who was fishing 100 meters from the recreation centre also died.

Eight citizens are in serious condition. Search and rescue operations are underway.

Later, the police reported that one of the dead was a 7-month pregnant woman.

It is also noted that it was previously established that Iskander-M missiles carried out the strikes.