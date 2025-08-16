The Russian occupation army may increase pressure on the front, trying to create more favorable political circumstances for Russia. Appropriate preparations and movements are already being recorded.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy warned of possible increased Russian pressure on Ukraine's front to create politically favorable circumstances.
- Ukraine is preparing for a possible offensive by Russian occupiers and planning an asymmetric countermeasure for stability.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved success in key front directions such as Lymansky, Dobropilsky, and Pokrovsky.
Russia will intensify the offensive on the front — Zelenskyy
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelenskyy noted that the corresponding movements and preparations of the Russian occupiers for new assaults have already been recorded. Ukraine is preparing to counter the offensive — if necessary, this counteraction will be asymmetric.
I asked the Commander-in-Chief to talk to the combat commanders. Ukraine needs strong positions and really tangible resistance to the enemy. I thank every one of our soldiers, sergeants and officers who carry out combat missions and destroy the occupiers exactly as needed for Ukraine's confidence.
It should be noted that in the meantime, the Russians have been caught in yet another lie. Russian propaganda is actively using a new tactic of disinformation — staged videos of "captures" of settlements.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-