Zelenskyy warned of Russia's intentions to increase pressure against Ukraine on the front
Zelenskyy warned of Russia's intentions to increase pressure against Ukraine on the front

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
The Russian occupation army may increase pressure on the front, trying to create more favorable political circumstances for Russia. Appropriate preparations and movements are already being recorded.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy warned of possible increased Russian pressure on Ukraine's front to create politically favorable circumstances.
  • Ukraine is preparing for a possible offensive by Russian occupiers and planning an asymmetric countermeasure for stability.
  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved success in key front directions such as Lymansky, Dobropilsky, and Pokrovsky.

Russia will intensify the offensive on the front — Zelenskyy

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Based on the political and diplomatic situation around Ukraine and knowing Russia's meanness, we predict that the Russian army may try to increase pressure and strikes against Ukrainian positions in the coming days in order to create more favorable political circumstances for talks with global actors.

Zelenskyy noted that the corresponding movements and preparations of the Russian occupiers for new assaults have already been recorded. Ukraine is preparing to counter the offensive — if necessary, this counteraction will be asymmetric.

I asked the Commander-in-Chief to talk to the combat commanders. Ukraine needs strong positions and really tangible resistance to the enemy. I thank every one of our soldiers, sergeants and officers who carry out combat missions and destroy the occupiers exactly as needed for Ukraine's confidence.

It should be noted that in the meantime, the Russians have been caught in yet another lie. Russian propaganda is actively using a new tactic of disinformation — staged videos of "captures" of settlements.

We would also like to remind you that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced on one of the important sections of the front. This is the Lyman direction. In addition, for the second day in a row, Ukraine has made significant progress on the most difficult sections of the front — the Dobropol and Pokrov directions in the Donetsk region.

