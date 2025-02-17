Zelenskyy will meet with Erdogan in Turkey — what issues will be discussed
Source:  Hurriyet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Turkey on February 18, where he will hold an official meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to meet with Turkish President Erdogan in Turkey to discuss aspects of their strategic partnership.
  • The meeting will involve exchanging views on recent events in Ukraine and other global issues to enhance cooperation.
  • This official meeting will focus on steps needed to further strengthen the relationship between Ukraine and Turkey.

Zelenskyy and Erdogan will meet in Turkey

As Altun noted, the head of the Ukrainian state will visit Turkey at the invitation of Erdogan.

He clarified that the meeting will consider all aspects of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey and discuss steps that need to be taken to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Also, according to Altun, Zelenskyy and Erdogan will exchange views on the latest events in Ukraine and other regional and global issues.

The meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey will take place at the presidential complex in Ankara. It is expected that the presidents will hold a joint press conference following the meeting.

It is worth noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously announced that he would visit Turkey. After that, the head of state planned to fly to Saudi Arabia.

The last meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdogan took place in September last year on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. They discussed cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey and more.

