Zelenskyy will meet with Erdogan in Turkey — what issues will be discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Turkey on February 18, where he will hold an official meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.
Zelenskyy and Erdogan will meet in Turkey
As Altun noted, the head of the Ukrainian state will visit Turkey at the invitation of Erdogan.
He clarified that the meeting will consider all aspects of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey and discuss steps that need to be taken to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
Also, according to Altun, Zelenskyy and Erdogan will exchange views on the latest events in Ukraine and other regional and global issues.
The meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey will take place at the presidential complex in Ankara. It is expected that the presidents will hold a joint press conference following the meeting.
The last meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdogan took place in September last year on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. They discussed cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey and more.
