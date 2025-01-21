On the future of Europe and Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression

The head of state's speech began with the future of Europe against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine.

The President emphasized that the international community is currently waiting for Trump's further actions.

"Washington does not believe that Europe can bring them anything truly substantial," Zelensky noted.

According to him, last year at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore, representatives of the American delegation placed it only in third place on the list of priorities after the Indo-Pacific region, the Middle East, and the Persian Gulf.

Zelensky also emphasized that he is not sure that Trump is interested in NATO and is ready to treat European institutions with respect.

"We are at another turning point, which some consider a problem for Europe, while others consider it an opportunity. Europe must establish itself as a strong global player. As an indispensable player," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Regarding the aggressor country Russia, the president noted that the Kremlin is turning this country into an analogue of North Korea.

However, he warned that despite its small economic potential compared to the EU, Russia already produces significantly more weapons.

This is the path of war that Moscow is choosing. Putin signed a new strategic agreement with Iran. He already has a comprehensive treaty with North Korea. Against whom are they concluding such agreements? Against you, against all of us. Against Europe, against America," Zelensky emphasizes.

He noted that Europe and the United States can only confront the threats posed by the alliance of Russia, Iran, and North Korea together with Ukraine.

The President emphasized that while Russia can involve 1.5 million people in the war, Ukraine, in turn, has at least 800,000 military personnel.

France is in second place — over 200 thousand. Then Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. All the others have less. This is not a situation where one country can protect itself alone. We all need to unite and mean something, — emphasizes Zelensky.

On the need for a unified European defense strategy

The Head of State also emphasized the need to develop a unified European security and defense policy, which would oblige countries to spend as much on defense as necessary.

"If 5% of GDP is needed to cover defense spending, then so be it, let it be 5%," Zelensky explains.

As an example, he cited models of cooperation for Ukraine's defense.

"We create drones together, we produce artillery together — and in Ukraine it is much cheaper and faster than in any other country. And investing now in the production of Ukrainian drones means investing not only in the security of Europe, but also in Europe's ability to be a guarantor of security for other vital regions," the president noted.

He is convinced that EU countries should create their own analogue of the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system.

Together with Ukraine, we can build air defense systems that can deal with cruise and ballistic missiles of all types.

We cannot rely on the goodwill of a few capitals when it comes to Europe's security — whether it's Washington, Berlin, Paris, London, Rome or — after Putin falls from his feet — some imaginary democrat in Moscow, the president emphasizes.

On the future peace agreement and security guarantees

According to Zelensky, when agreements on war and peace are concluded, there should be a place for Europe at the negotiating table.

I'm not just talking about Ukraine here. This should become the standard. Europe deserves to be more than just an observer when its leaders limit themselves to posting on X website after an agreement is made. Europe should determine the terms of these agreements, the head of state notes.

According to Zelensky, the main strategy on the path to peace is a transition to diplomacy. But the question is what it will be.

If diplomacy is strong and after one or another format of negotiations, Ukraine will have strong security guarantees that will make it impossible for Putin to return with war, then this will be a permanent, just, strong peace for Ukraine, for Europe, and for America, the president emphasizes.

But if the guarantees are weak and only verbal, then from Russia "you will get words, and they will come back with war."

Today, the Russian occupation group on the territory of Ukraine is three times larger than at the beginning of 2022 and exceeds 600 thousand people. And if at the beginning of the war the US provided up to 90% of weapons supplies, today 40% is Ukrainian production, 40% is the US, and the rest is Europe.

When there are no strong security guarantees, the volumes will decrease, we will have to rely only on ourselves and Europe, and this is not enough. Europe and the US need to be in an alliance. If Putin has increased his group to over 600 thousand, what do you think...? If there are no strong guarantees — not NATO, something else, a military contingent on the territory of Ukraine — Putin will definitely return with an army ten times larger, — Zelensky is convinced.

He warned that the Kremlin dictator would return to completely occupy all countries that were previously part of the USSR, and then begin to issue ultimatums to one or another country — to withdraw from NATO, and so on.

One of the most important issues that Putin will raise is the reduction of the Ukrainian army several times.

This is absolutely clear. If we were able to create an army of 800,000, then it is clear that we plus Europe are an army that is capable not only of defending itself, but of repelling Putin. He understands this," Zelensky emphasizes.

The quickest way to do this is to pressure the US not to admit Ukraine to NATO. And to pressure the rest of the allies to demand that Ukraine reduce its army by a factor of five.

On relations with Trump

The President emphasized that Ukraine's strategy in relations with the new US President Donald Trump is to neutralize all voices that try to promote a pro-Russian position.

So that there are more voices from Europe around him, so that he clearly understands the details and risks that may arise in the future.