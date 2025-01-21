President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, notable for a number of powerful statements.
On the future of Europe and Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression
The head of state's speech began with the future of Europe against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine.
The President emphasized that the international community is currently waiting for Trump's further actions.
According to him, last year at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore, representatives of the American delegation placed it only in third place on the list of priorities after the Indo-Pacific region, the Middle East, and the Persian Gulf.
Zelensky also emphasized that he is not sure that Trump is interested in NATO and is ready to treat European institutions with respect.
Regarding the aggressor country Russia, the president noted that the Kremlin is turning this country into an analogue of North Korea.
However, he warned that despite its small economic potential compared to the EU, Russia already produces significantly more weapons.
He noted that Europe and the United States can only confront the threats posed by the alliance of Russia, Iran, and North Korea together with Ukraine.
The President emphasized that while Russia can involve 1.5 million people in the war, Ukraine, in turn, has at least 800,000 military personnel.
On the need for a unified European defense strategy
The Head of State also emphasized the need to develop a unified European security and defense policy, which would oblige countries to spend as much on defense as necessary.
As an example, he cited models of cooperation for Ukraine's defense.
He is convinced that EU countries should create their own analogue of the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system.
Together with Ukraine, we can build air defense systems that can deal with cruise and ballistic missiles of all types.
On the future peace agreement and security guarantees
According to Zelensky, when agreements on war and peace are concluded, there should be a place for Europe at the negotiating table.
According to Zelensky, the main strategy on the path to peace is a transition to diplomacy. But the question is what it will be.
But if the guarantees are weak and only verbal, then from Russia "you will get words, and they will come back with war."
Today, the Russian occupation group on the territory of Ukraine is three times larger than at the beginning of 2022 and exceeds 600 thousand people. And if at the beginning of the war the US provided up to 90% of weapons supplies, today 40% is Ukrainian production, 40% is the US, and the rest is Europe.
He warned that the Kremlin dictator would return to completely occupy all countries that were previously part of the USSR, and then begin to issue ultimatums to one or another country — to withdraw from NATO, and so on.
One of the most important issues that Putin will raise is the reduction of the Ukrainian army several times.
The quickest way to do this is to pressure the US not to admit Ukraine to NATO. And to pressure the rest of the allies to demand that Ukraine reduce its army by a factor of five.
On relations with Trump
The President emphasized that Ukraine's strategy in relations with the new US President Donald Trump is to neutralize all voices that try to promote a pro-Russian position.
So that there are more voices from Europe around him, so that he clearly understands the details and risks that may arise in the future.
