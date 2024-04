Бавовна в Джанкое. ГУР впервые озвучило перечень уничтоженных объектов РФ

⚡️At night, the airfield in Dzhankoy was attacked. 5 S-400 and S-300 launchers and radar were destroyed. 22 people missing, - RosSMI



It is alleged that the photo shows the S-400 Triumph air defense system. The strike was carried out by two MGM-140 ATACMS tactical ballistic…